LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul shoots down trade speculation: “We aren't asking”

In a shocking turn of events, LeBron James' name has popped up in rumors ahead of the trade deadline. While one social media report made waves, someone close to the LA Lakers star made it clear he isn't going anywhere.

A man by the name of David Pingalore started the swirl of conversation around LeBron on Monday night. He posted on Twitter that he is hearing the Lakers could be looking to move on from the star forward. This report made waves because he has predicted multiple LeBron moves over the years.

Less than 24 hours after this post went viral, LeBron James' agent Rich Paul set the record straight. While appearing on ESPN, he said that LeBron will not be traded and he hasn't asked the Lakers to explore moves for him.

Following a strong start to the season, the LA Lakers have trended in the wrong direction. They are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference as they cling to a .500 record.

As for LeBron James, he continues to produce at an All-Star level. In his 21st season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists.

NBA world has already begun putting together hypothetical LeBron James trades

While Rich Paul might have shut down any idea of LeBron James getting traded, the NBA world is still debating a possible move. After this rumor made its rounds on social media, the people at Fox Sports began putting together hypothetical trades.

In the first scenario, the Lakers ship LeBron to the New York Knicks for a package centered around Julius Randle. In theory, this move could work out for both sides. LeBron lands on a team with title aspirations, the Lakers get an All-NBA-level forward in return. This would also be a homecoming for Randle, as he was drafted by the Lakers in 2014.

Another hypothetical thrown out was LeBron teaming up with Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers would acquire a high-impact veteran in Tobias Harris, along with draft compensation. With Harris being on an expiring deal, this would give the Lakers cap flexibility heading into the offseason.

The final idea thrown out has LeBron going back to one of his former teams. That being the Miami Heat, who would part with Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to acquire the 20-time All-Star.

Even though Jimmy Butler has been hurt for most of the season, the Heat are always a team to watch come playoffs. Bringing in another superstar forward in LeBron would certainly give them a chance to get back to the NBA Finals.

Throughout his career, LeBron has never been a player to force a trade in season. Seeing that Rich Paul is one of the more influential agents in the league, his comments made a move like this unlikely.

