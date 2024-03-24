LeBron James hilariously calls out D'Angelo Russell for boisterous look amid poster dunk

A mid-game pose struck by D'Angelo Russell as LeBron James attacked the rim with his monstrous dunk stands out as an amusing moment this season. Russell cut across and jumped along with James with his hands raised and his tongue out in what appeared to be a celebratory move.

James took to Instagram to hilariously call out Russell for the boisterous look amid his poster dunk.

"This guy is not serious 😂," James captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' Instagram Story

Russell assumingly struck the pose in an early celebration of James finishing the play that Russell initiated during the LA Lakers matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

See the play here:

The game concluded with the Lakers clinching the win 101-94 at home. LeBron James totaled 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one block while D'Angelo Russell registered 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the game.

D'Angelo Russell breaks Lakers franchise record off LeBron James' assist

In the first quarter of the LA Lakers' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, D'Angelo Russell drilled his 184th three-pointer in the 2023-24 season off LeBron James' cross-court assist. This set the Lakers franchise record for most three-pointers made within a single season. He surpassed Nick Van Exel's mark of 183, set in 1995.

Watch the play here:

During the post-game interview, Russell opened up about his achievement and mentioned wanting to add more to the record to make it difficult for the next person.

"This franchise is one of the most prestigious, so to have my name just to be part of it, more than grateful, blessed beyond measure," Russell said to reporters after the game.

"Just want to keep continuing to shatter it if I can, make it really hard for the next person."

Though D'Angelo Russell has been a respectable three-point shooter throughout his career, the former All-Star is shooting a career-high 42.3% from beyond the arc this season and is averaging almost three of them per game.

With the win on Friday, the LA Lakers (38-32) won two games in a row to maintain the ninth spot in the Western Conference. They won six of their last 10 games and have twelve games remaining in the regular season.

The Lakers are four games behind the sixth seed in the tight Western Conference. They'll have to gather a series of wins in their remaining games to avoid the play-in tournament and secure a spot in the playoffs.