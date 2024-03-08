Bronny James stats last night: How did LeBron's son perform against Arizona State?

Bronny James and the Trojans took on the visiting Arizona State to post an 81-73 win on Thursday.

Boogie Ellis led USC with 28 points, two rebounds and three assists. DJ Rodman added 11 points and six rebounds, while Kobe Johnson put up 15 points. The game was closely contested, with Arizona giving USC tough competition.

Bronny James went scoreless in 16 minutes. But the freshman guard put up one rebound, two assists and one steal.

In the last five USC games, Bronny has had 7-2-2-2-0 points on an average of 15.2 minutes. In his freshman season, he's averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 37.0%.

Why is Bronny James on restricted playtime?

In 21 games with the Trojans, Bronny is averaging just 19.5 minutes of court time and six game starts.

The longest he played was 30 minutes against Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 17, where he scored 11 points with five rebounds, six assists and one block.

While it shows that with more time on court, Bronny can contribute more, his health scare is the reason for the restriction.

In Jul. 2023, Bronny James collapsed and was briefly unconscious during practice at Galen Center due to a cardiac arrest. Later he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. He underwent a procedure and was in rehabilitation for the rest of the summer.

After a four-month break, Bronny was evaluated and deemed fit to return in December. He made his college debut on Dec 10 against Long Beach State, where he played 17 minutes.

While he received a green signal from the medical staff, the long gap from practice meant that he had to take it slow. USC coach Andy Enfield addressed Bronny's minutes restriction in January:

"He's a freshman, [and] this was his sixth game. He's developing as a player and it's nice to see and nice to watch. He's a typical freshman but he had a little disadvantage over most freshmen where he was out for five months and had to come back in midseason. It's very hard to do."

Despite his restrictions and health scares, Bronny James has displayed determination to give his best off the bench.

With speculations of Bronny taking the one-and-done- route, fans and analysts opine that his minimal game time and below-average stats could affect his prospects.

