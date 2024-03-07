“[Bronny James] has no ego”: USC HC Andy Enfield defends LeBron's son amid criticism following rough freshman year

With March Madness right around the corner, it is understandable that there is a certain buzz for the 2024 NBA Draft as well. Bronny James has been on everyone's lips when it comes to the draft.

With a challenging freshman season for LeBron's son, it remains questionable whether or not Bronny James will enter this year's draft. He is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 37% from the field after not being on the court until Dec. 10 due to a cardiac arrest in July.

USC HC Andy Enfield on Bronny James

Bronny’s composure has been lauded both on the hardwood and beyond, a testament to his focus amid the relentless glare of fame. USC head coach Andy Enfield commended the Trojans guard for his concentration and composure during an interview with Mirin Fader from The Ringer.

“He has no ego,” said USC coach Andy Enfield, in an interview with The Ringer’s Mirin Fader. “Sure, he wants to do well for himself, but he’s all about the team.

“It’s who he is as a person,” Enfield continued. “He’s the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But when he steps on the court, he’s Bronny—and he’s just one of the guys.”

Furthermore, HC Enfield also stated that Bronny will be a "terrific player down the line" and that the guard boasts a "big upside in his game."

Also Read: Bronny James stats: How did LeBron's son perform against Washington

LeBron James and Bronny on the same team?

LeBron has often expressed a desire to play with his son Bronny and hopes that it will happen "organically." James's long-time friend and agent Rich Paul expressed that James wanted Bronny to be "his own man."

"(LeBron would be) head over heels excited if that were to happen organically," he added.

ESPN removed Bronny James from its 2024 mock draft, placed him in the following year, and ranked him as the 39th overall pick.

Read More: Bronny James NBA draft: Latest ESPN mock draft lowers LeBron's son’s expectations, dropping him out of the 2024 list

Will we see Bronny James and LeBron on the same team this year?

Poll : Will the Lakers draft Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion