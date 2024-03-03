Bronny James stats: How did LeBron's son perform against Washington

The USC Trojans emerged victorious over the Washington Huskies by a final score of 82-75, but it was another frustrating night for Bronny James. The freshman struggled mightily on the offensive end, failing to score a single point.

He was active on the glass though. His first board came with 10:57 left in the first half. He grabbed his second rebound just seconds later. After hauling in that board, Bronny missed his first shot attempt, a jumper.

With under three minutes to go in the first half, Bronny showed flashes of his legendary father LeBron James. He fired a full court pass to his teammate Boogie Ellis for an open dunk. That assist was Bronny's lone one of the first half.

Expand Tweet

Inside the final minute of the first half, with 50 seconds left, Bronny pulled down his third rebound of the game. Despite Bronny going scoreless in his eight first half minutes, USC took a slim 39-38 lead into halftime.

Bronny James re-entered the game with 9:04 remaining and USC clinging to a 61-54 lead. Still searching for his first points, Bronny looked to make an impact elsewhere.

He did just that at the seven-minute mark, finding Kobe Johnson for a bucket near the rim to notch his second assist.

But as Washington tried to rally back, Bronny's inexperience showed as he committed a costly turnover with 4:29 left. Just seconds later, his night was done. He finished the game with 0 points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of action.

Despite some promising moments, it was an uneven performance from the heralded prospect. Bronny continues to search for consistency in his freshman season.

Read More: "You don't stray from the DNA": NCAAB analyst makes a wholesome remark on Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard following in his mother's footsteps

What does the future has in store for Bronny James?

After dealing with a major health scare before the season, Bronny James' freshman campaign has been underwhelming so far. The scrutiny on his future plans has been immense, with many debating if he should enter the 2024 NBA draft or return to USC.

Coming off the bench and without a proper preseason, the stats paint a concerning picture. In 19.8 minutes per game, James is averaging just 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. His shooting splits of 37.4/27.5/62.1 are well below where they need to be.

With his current production and role, James does not appear ready to make the one-and-done leap to the NBA next season. Many believe he would benefit tremendously from returning to USC in 2024-25, securing a starting spot and having a full offseason to improve.

Read More: "Definitely a lottery pick": Former Kentucky guard John Wall drops his verdict on Rob Dillingham's NBA future