"You don't stray from the DNA": NCAAB analyst makes a wholesome remark on Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard following in his mother's footsteps

Reed Sheppard has been in tremendous form for the Kentucky Wildcats. In his last match, against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Sheppard scored a career-high 32 points, dished out 7 assists, and grabbed 5 boards. The #15 guard has been averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, shooting at an excellent 53.8%.

NCAAB analyst Clark Kellogg had some kind words to say about Reed Sheppard and his parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, who are both Kentucky legends.

Jeff's story is famous as he won two national title teams and won the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in 1998. On the other hand, Stacey has her name all over the record books.

She averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field.

Reed pointed out that his game was similar to his mother's. While speaking with On3 Sports, Sheppard stated:

"Everyone from home is like, you play like your mom. She played the same way. And then some people that don’t really know mom, they just fall onto I play like my dad because that’s all they know."

Reed Sheppard at Kentucky

After joining the Kentucky Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Sheppard is predicted to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft following the season, where he is projected to be selected as a lottery pick.

“I’ve always been a little boy from Kentucky who wanted to play at Kentucky,” Sheppard says. “It feels like that was me just two days ago, out in the yard with my friends and my cousins, taking that last shot for Kentucky.” (via the Athlectic)

“To hit a game-winning shot for Kentucky,” Sheppard says, “was really special for me.”

When talked to Reed's father Jeff about his performances, he said:

Kentucky fans “believe wholeheartedly that when a Kentucky boy wears the Kentucky jersey, that boy plays harder and it means more to him,”

