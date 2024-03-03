"Definitely a lottery pick": Former Kentucky guard John Wall drops his verdict on Rob Dillingham's NBA future

Rob Dillingham has made his mark as Kentucky's best guard in just 27 games of his college career. The freshman has been ranked in the 3rd position in the 2024 ESPN mock Draft alongside other prospects like Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr. Dillingham's potential to join the NBA has been discussed for a long time and now another player has joined in.

Former Kentucky guard, John Wall, spoke on Rob Dillingham on the Point Game Pod with C.J. Toledano. Wall shared his memories of watching Dillingham play.

“He’s fearless, man. I've known the kid since he was in 7th or 8th grade. He played in my John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament and he's playing with Combine [Academy Goats] Jeff Mcginnis was coaching the team. I was like, 'Damn, who the hell is this young kid?' Like he was just small doing the things he's doing now."

Expand Tweet

John Wall further explained his position on the 19-year-old's current situation and shared his prediction of Dillingham's future in the NBA Draft.

"I just love that he’s gotten into this great situation with Coach Cal where a lot of people thought he wasn’t going to change his game. Cal finds ways to get guys to develop, get better. I love the team they have, love Rob... But yeah, Rob Dillingham is definitely a lottery pick. Put it on a bucket list”

While Rob Dillingham has not expressed his intentions about the draft, just yet, many experts and analysts believe that he is one of the top one-and-done prospects.

Rob Dillingham's season so far with the Wildcats

The guard currently averages 14.8 points with 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. As the most exciting player to watch in college basketball these days, Dillingham is quick, shooting 48% from the field, and 41% from three. He can easily pull up for a deep three-pointer, while also leveraging it to create open shots for his teammates.

However, the biggest concern for Rob Dillingham in the NBA could be his small frame. While the official website lists him at 6-foot-3, he was measured at 6-foot-and-three-quarters last year at OTE. His mid-range game is at just 30% while he finished with 55% at the rim.

Dillingham is considered an offensive threat with his elite shot-making and play-making skills. As the best freshman in John Calipari's roster along with Reed Sheppard, many fans and analysts are eagerly awaiting to see how his future in the NBA will unfold.

Also Read: Rob Dillingham NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and more