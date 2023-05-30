Bronny James vs. Cooper Flagg: Who will be the face of College Basketball?

College basketball is set to welcome more amazing talents in the next couple of years, and without a doubt, Bronny James and Cooper Flagg will be among them. Coming from an athletic home, the two are tipped to make a great impact in NCAA basketball.

We are at a time when college sport is witnessing more influx of offspring of former athletes like never before, and with the advent of the concept of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), prominence is set to play a major role in the career of college athletes going forward.

While we get to see James and Flagg playing college basketball in the future, one question lingering in the air is who will becomes the face of the NCAAB?

In this article, we present an analysis of what could play out between the two prospects in the future.

Who becomes more relevant? James or Flagg

Bronny James is getting one of the biggest hype for a new college basketball player in recent history. This is largely due to his family ties, being the son of the great LeBron James. His arrival is pretty much reshaping the world of college basketball.

Ball Brief @BallBrief_ BREAKING: McDonald’s All-American and son of #Lakers F LeBron James Bronny James has officially committed to USC. BREAKING: McDonald’s All-American and son of #Lakers F LeBron James Bronny James has officially committed to USC. https://t.co/GpvVFryyxK

The young power forward has the biggest NIL deal in collegiate sports. His endorsement deals were even bigger than many college athletes when he was in high school. Bronny's arrival at the USC Trojans has even allegedly led to an increase in the team's ticket price.

Cooper Flagg, on the other hand, boasts as arguably the most talented prospect for the class of 2025. He is the son of former Maine women's basketball team captain, Kelly Flagg, and hopes to make a name for himself in the game at both college and professional levels.

He started his high school career at the Nokomis Regional High in Newport, Maine, before transferring to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. After the completion of his freshman season at Montverde, he was ranked the third-best prospect for the 2025 class.

Overtime @overtime @Cooper_Flagg @NikeEYB I refuse to believe Cooper Flagg is only 16 years old I refuse to believe Cooper Flagg is only 16 years old 😳 @Cooper_Flagg @NikeEYB https://t.co/v2SvRvvI8k

Certainly, both players edge out each other in specific aspects of college basketball. The two undoubtedly have a chance at becoming the face of the sport in the NCAA. It pretty much depends on the commitment of the two when they finally reach the college level.

The face of a different era in college basketball

Cooper Flagg

A college basketball career can really be a short one. Since the NBA restricted high school players from entering the draft, top basketball players coming out of high school often spend the "one year out of high school" requirement in a college basketball program.

This has seen many of them play just one season in college basketball before declaring for the draft. Bronny James, who belongs to the class of 2023, might not be left out. He will become eligible for the NBA draft as early as 2024, which could end the USC story.

Therefore, these two prospects could be the face of college basketball at different times. Definitely, all eyes will be on James for the upcoming season considering the hype. However, he could be gone before Flagg makes his entry to the college level.

