Bronny James vs Ron Holland: Head-to-head comparison, height, stats and more explored

Bronny James and Ron Holland are two top prospects in the 2023 high school class. Bronny announced his commitment to USC in May. On the other hand, Holland will skip college and join the NBA G League Ignite program.

They will play against some tough opposition as they get ready for the 2024 NBA draft.

So, how do they compare in height, stats and potential? Let’s take a look.

Bronny James vs Ron Holland: Height and wingspan

James is a 6-foot-3 point guard who weighs 190 pounds. His wingspan is about 6-foot-6 or 6-foot-7. He might grow to 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6 by the draft.

Holland is a 6-foot-8 small forward who weighs 195 pounds. He has a 7-foot-1 wingspan, which helps him on both ends of the court. He is taller than most NBA small forwards and can play different positions.

Bronny James vs Ron Holland: Stats and accolades

James scored 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He won a state championship and was a McDonald's All-American. He also won two gold medals with Team USA at the FIBA U16 and U17 tournaments.

Ron Holland scored 20.3 points and eight rebounds per game as a junior at Duncanville High School in Texas. He won two state titles and was a McDonald's All-American. He was the MVP of the FIBA U17 World Cup in Spain.

Bronny James vs Ron Holland: Potential and projection

ESPN ranks Bronny James as the No. 20 prospect in the 2023 class. Some mock drafts have him as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft, while others have him in the late first round or early second round. James is good at defense, shooting and playmaking, but he needs to work on his ball-handling, strength and consistency.

ESPN projects Bronny James as a top 10 pick in their 2024 Mock Draft.

ESPN ranks Ron Holland as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 class and most mock drafts have him as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He is a rare talent with great size, athleticism, skill and motor. He can score from anywhere, rebound well, defend many positions and plays with passion.

Jonathan Givony



New 2024 NBA mock draft on ESPN - A deep class that is completely open at the top. G League Ignite's Ron Holland is the projected No. 1 pick in 2024, thanks to his elite basketball instincts, feel as a passer and competitiveness, which gives him a high floor and plenty of room to grow as the youngest player currently projected to be drafted.

Both these players are exciting young prospects. They have different strengths and weaknesses, but they both have the potential to be huge NBA stars. It will be interesting to see how they grow and if they can actualize their potential.

