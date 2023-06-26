Bronny James NBA draft: Experts predict the consensus four-star recruit to get picked first-overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2024

Such is the life of being the son of the biggest basketball star in the world, with Bronny James' draft projections already being studied in earnest.

Of course, it's not unusual to try and project the brightest talents against the year they will be eligible.

James' projections just started even before he had chosen a college program to attend. The results are in and according to the results, James will most definitely be a first-round pick if his development continues apace.

Could Bronny James become a lottery pick?

ESPN's Jonathan Givony had previously projected James would be a lottery pick, but his latest amended projection has Bronny being picked No.17. He predictstJames will be picked by the Atlanta Hawks via the Sacramento Kings.

Bronny James committed to play for coach Andy Enfield at the University of Southern California (USC). It is yet to be seen whether he'll be a one-and-done player as is widely expected.

James' No.17 predicted pick by ESPN is not set in stone and it is speculated he could rise as high as being a lottery pick. Givony explained the upside the younger James has, detailing his defensive instincts and improved shooting:

"Developing into arguably the best perimeter defender in his (Bronny James) high school class while making strides in his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability."

What does the future hold?

As with all prospects, projections are not infallible and a year is a long time in basketball. Prospects that were sure-fire bets to be in the top 10 usually drop out due to different reasons and there are usually risers from nowhere.

Depending on how his time at USC goes, Bronny could go eitherway although he has shown a tendency to improve at every level.

Teams will be keeping an eye out on his development as wherever his chosen destination is, his father has already expressed a desire to play with his son.

The Atlanta Hawks fans will be crossing their fingers and toes hoping that the prediction comes true. What's better than one James? Two, if one of them is LeBron.

