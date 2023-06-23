The 2023 NBA draft has not even tipped off, and yet, because we are fans, we take a glance at the 2024 NBA draft. It's never too early to dive into the upcoming prospect, right?

Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA superstar LeBron James, will be one of many prospects who could take the center court for next year's draft. For those of you who have been living under a rock, Bronny James committed to USC to play his collegiate ball.

From all indications, Bronny James will be a one-and-done prospect, as his father, LeBron has talked about his desire to play with Bronny in the NBA, so it certainly feels like the James family is fast-tracking his NBA future.

It feels like all but a certainty that Bronny James will be eligible for the 2023 NBA draft, which we assume he will declare. Let's look at the NBA draft options for Bronny and predict the future of LeBron James' son.

Bronny James: Draft eligibility

2023 McDonald's All American Game2023 McDonald's All American Game

Once upon a time, players could come straight from high school to the NBA. Bronny James' father, for instance, took that route. LeBron James was a high school phenom, destinated to be the next big thing in the NBA and he didn't disappoint.

Unfortunately for LeBron James' son Bronny, the rules are different now. Players must be at least one year removed from high school to be draft-eligible. These talented athletes have more options afforded to them than ever before. They can play overseas, for a league like Overtime Elite or in college.

Bronny James makes a great deal of money from NIL, and being the son of a wealthy megastar, LeBron's son isn't broke by any stretch of the imagination, so choosing the USC route is a more traditional and safe path.

Bronny James will be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft following his first season at USC.

Bronny James: Future

Despite the criticism Bronny James has received, he is a solid prospect. Is he as good as his father, LeBron? No. Few will ever be. LeBron James was one of if not the greatest prospects in NBA history at his age. If you recall, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced they were taking Lebron James the night of the NBA draft lottery. They knew. We all knew.

Comparing Bronny to his dad isn't fair. Comparing Bronny to his contemporaries in the 2024 NBA draft class is. While he is not a top player in the class, Bronny James carries borderline lottery pick projection. It won't hurt his case if teams want his dad, too.

Poll : 0 votes