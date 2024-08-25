BYU basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch, predictions and more

BYU steps into the 2024-25 college basketball season on a new system under former Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young. Young, hired after then-Cougars coach Mark Pope left for Kentucky, revitalized the roster, acquiring eight players from the transfer portal and the high school ranks.

Along with eight players from last year's team, the Cougars approach the new season with a competitive 16-man roster that aims to contend for the Big 12 title and the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here's a closer look into BYU's upcoming campaign, from its biggest games to the key players fans should watch out for in the 2024-25 season.

BYU's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

BYU opens the season with five consecutive home games before heading to San Diego, California, for the Rady's Children's Invitational on Nov. 28-29. The Cougars will be challenged in this mini-tournament, as Final Four entrants NC State and Purdue and SEC team Ole Miss will compete in this two-day event.

Trending

Kevin Young's men will take on Providence on Dec. 3 as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle. This is the third meeting of both teams and BYU's first trip to Amica Mutual Pavilion since its Elite Eight run in 1981.

The Cougars will square off against their Big 12 rivals beginning in January, with the team playing Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Utah and West Virginia in a home-and-away format. They will host Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech and visit Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU and UCF.

Top BYU players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

BYU coach Kevin Young assembled a roster of eight returnees and eight new acquisitions from the transfer portal and the high school ranks. Two of the holdovers were major offensive contributors and will team up with a Russian five-star freshman who had a stint with Spanish club Real Madrid before taking his talents to the U.S.

Here are the three BYU players fans should watch out for this coming season:

#1. Fousseyni Traore

BYU forward Fousseyni Traore looks to block a shot (Image Source: IMAGN)

Fousseyni Traore remained efficient despite being relegated to an off-the-bench role last season. In 26 games (eight starts), Traore averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.3 minutes per contest.

He shot 62.6% from the field and 71.6% from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-6 forward out of Bamako, Mali, will likely regain his role as a starter for BYU and keep his effective shooting form inside the 60% region this season.

#2. Trevin Knell

BYU guard Trevin Knell (Image Source: IMAGN)

Trevin Knell is fresh from an excellent fourth season with BYU, averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The 6-foot-5 guard made at least two 3-pointers last season and would likely increase his long-distance shot attempts this coming season. Knell shot 45.3% from the field, including 38.5% from the 3-point line last year.

#3. Egor Demin

Egor Demin is a five-star prep prospect who played for Spanish club Real Madrid last year. He tallied 16.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game and helped Real Madrid win its second-straight Adidas Next Generation Tournament title.

Demin put 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest for Real Madrid 2 during the 2023-24 Spain EBA season. He shot 57.1% from the field and 78.4% from the free-throw line.

Predictions for BYU's 2024-25 season

Kevin Young's first season with BYU will test his player management skills as he will try to maximize his team's talent in less time. Young will give more exposure to projected 2025 NBA lottery pick Egor Demin, who'll likely draw comparisons to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic when he starts playing in the U.S.

Overall, the Cougars will give a big account of themselves in the Big 12, win 23 to 25 games in the regular season and make the NCAA Tournament as one of the at-large bids chosen by the selection committee.

Will BYU make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here