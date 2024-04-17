BYU basketball coaching rumors: Kevin Young reportedly in line to take Cougars job as Mark Pope's replacement 

The Brigham Young Cougars (BYU) men's basketball program named Kevin Young as its next head coach. This will be interesting as Young was the highest-paid assistant coach in the National Basketball Association. Instead, he has decided to sign with the BYU Cougars, per ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported the deal of approximately $30 million will be on the table for seven years. Norlander was born in Salt Lake City. He immediately assembled a coaching staff for the program once the Phoenix Suns, where he is currently coaching, finished their postseason run.

But this is a clear direction for a team that lost its head coach to the Kentucky Wildcats. Getting a coach in Young, a part of the previous two NBA coaching cycles, is a great hire for the program.

Also Read: BYU coaching candidates: Top 5 Mark Pope replacements as HC returns to Kentucky in new role

What has Kevin Young done as a coach before joining the BYU Cougars?

Kevin Young has been a coach since 2006, as he began overseas in the Super League in Dublin, Ireland, with the Shamrock Rovers Hoops. He coached there for two years before becoming an assistant coach at Utah Valley State (2007-08), Oxford College (2008-09) and Utah Flash (2009-10).

His first head coaching job was with the Utah Flash, where he coached from 2010 to 2011. He then left to join the Iowa Energy from 2011-13. He was fired in the 2013 season and hired as an assistant coach with the Delaware 87ers before becoming the head coach.

Below is the full breakdown of Kevin Young's resume as a coach:

2006-07: Shamrock Rovers Hoops

2007-08: Utah Valley State (assistant)

2008-09: Oxford College (assistant)

2009-10: Utah Flash (assistant)

2010-11: Utah Flash

2011-13: Iowa Energy

2013-14: Delaware 87ers (assistant)

2014-16: Delaware 87ers

2016-20: Philadelphia 76ers (assistant)

2020-21: Phoenix Suns (assistant)

2021-24: Phoenix Suns (associate HC)

2024-present: BYU Cougars

Also Read: Phoenix Suns head coach rumors: Kevin Young to replace Monty Williams, Bill Simmons predicts

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback