Phoenix Suns head coach rumors: Kevin Young to replace Monty Williams, Bill Simmons predicts

The Phoenix Suns head coach search took another surprising turn this week. According to reports, Suns' associate coach Kevin Young could be the man tasked with replacing Monty Williams heading into next season. The prediction came from NBA Insider Bill Simmons, who has been closely monitoring the Suns' situation.

Young, who has worked as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Suns, seems to have a pretty good reputation around the league. In August of 2021, Young took over as acting coach for the Suns when Monty Williams was in health and safety protocols.

At the time, NBA veteran Chris Paul praised Young for his efforts, predicting that he would secure himself a head coaching job in the future. The following year, ESPN dubbed him a top potential coaching candidate considering his experience, and impact on the Suns.

The outlet wrote:

"If it's alignment you're looking for, Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is a natural fit. Both the Suns' basketball ops crew and head coach Monty Williams regard Young as an essential hub to share ideas across the organization. It's a logical role for a young coach who excels at both listening and communicating.

"Young served as a head coach in the G League for six seasons, which gave him a foundation as an organizer and big-picture thinker. He has earned the respect of players with his work ethic and candor. He was a finalist for the Washington job last spring, where his sharpness impressed."

Looking at other candidates to fill the role of Phoenix Suns head coach

In addition to Kevin Young, there are several other notable candidates to fill the role as the Phoenix Suns' head coach. The most notable, of course, is the one and only Doc Rivers, who recently parted ways with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Rivers has been on the receiving end of quite a bit of criticism in recent years, many still believe him to be a future Hall of Fame coach. Given that, there seems to be a spirited debate among fans as to whether or not they want Rivers to get the job as the Phoenix Suns head coach.

At the same time, former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is another promising candidate to fill the role of Phoenix Suns head coach. After parting ways with the Toronto Raptors, Nurse finds himself as one of the most sought-after coaches in the league.

But that's not all, the recent shake-up around the league also has former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the market. Although he and the Bucks had a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs, Budenholzer has a great reputation around the league.

With plenty of options to fill the role of Phoenix Suns head coach heading into next season, only time will tell how newly minted owner Mat Ishbia handles things.

