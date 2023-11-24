Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffrey shares adorable snap with Iowa guard on Thanksgiving eve - “thankful for you”

Caitlin Clark's first few weeks of the 2023–24 college basketball season have been fantastic, and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, is overjoyed. Clark was voted Player of the Year last season and is highly expected to win it again this year.

In a recent Instagram story made on the eve of Thanksgiving, McCaffrey posted a picture of himself and Clark dressed out for an occasion. The former Iowa men's basketball player showed his appreciation for having the Hawkeyes women’s basketball star in his life, captioning the post with:

"Thankful for u 💞 @Caitlinclark22"

Instagram Story

Caitlin Clark would go on to make a repost of it on an Instagram story of her own, showing her excitement for the heartfelt post made by her boyfriend. This pretty much shows how smoothly the romantic relationship between the two basketball enthusiasts is going.

Meet Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey

Connor McCaffrey and Caitlin Clark have been together for a while. The two crossed paths at the University of Iowa and began dating. Notably, both have played college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes and made a significant mark on the program.

McCaffrey had a six-year tenure, which spanned from 2017 to 2023, with the Iowa men’s basketball team. During this period, he played under his father, Fran McCaffery, who has served as the men's basketball head coach since 2010.

His time with the Hawkeyes saw him make appearances in 166 games, which ranks as the second-highest in school history. Over the course of his extensive tenure, he averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 assists per game. Notably, his 3.59 assist-to-turnover ratio stands as the second-best in NCAA history.

Can Caitlin Clark lead Iowa to the national title this season?

While the season has started so well for Caitlin Clark, the huge mission ahead of her is to lead Iowa to clinch the national championship. The Hawkeyes lost the championship game to LSU last season and are hoping for redemption in the ongoing college basketball season.

However, there's an ongoing rumor that she will return to college basketball next season if the Hawkeyes fail to secure the national title this season. Due to COVID-19, she has an extra year of eligibility.

Notably, Clark is widely considered the potential first-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft. It remains to be seen if she declares for the draft or continues her college basketball journey.