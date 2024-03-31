Caitlin Clark stats vs. LSU: What is the Iowa star's record against Angel Reese's LSU?

The NCAA women's tournament is set to give us a rematch for the ages, as Caitlin Clark's Iowa will clash once again with Angel Reese's LSU, this time in the Elite Eight. Last year saw the only clash between the two schools, with the Lady Tigers prevailing to get crowned as national champions.

The encounter brought the now infamous ring taunt by Angel Reese when the LSU star waved her ring finger in front of Caitlin Clark towards the end of the game. This Elite Eight rematch brings the opportunity for revenge, as Clark comes in as the indisputably best women's basketball college player.

Caitlin Clark vs. LSU stats

In the 2023 national championship game, the owner of the all-time NCAA scoring record played her part. Clark scored 30 points, with two rebounds and eight assists. She was by far the top scorer for her school, with Kate Martin and Monika Czinano coming the closest to her tally with 13 apiece.

Clark was also the top scorer in the entire game, with LSU's Jasmine Carson putting up the best performance for the SEC school with 22 points. Angel Reese only had 15 points, but an extraordinary team performance allowed LSU to win 102-85.

How many times has Caitlin Clark played against the LSU?

Clark has only faced the LSU Tigers once: the aforementioned national title game in 2023. That's not only Clark's only clash with the SEC school, but the only game between Iowa and LSU, but the matchup could fast become a new rivalry, given the stakes involved.

Iowa vs LSU Elite 8 game details

The Iowa Lady Hawkeyes and the LSU Lady Tigers clash on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The Hawkeyes are the slight favorites at -1.5 points.