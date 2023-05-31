Caleb Love commits to Arizona: What the former UNC guard's transfer means for the Wildcats and the Pac-12?

Caleb Love's transfer saga has seemingly come to a conclusion as the former North Carolina Tar Heels guard announced his plans for the upcoming season. Love will play his senior season for the Arizona Wildcats after three years with the Tar Heels.

Check out Caleb Love's commitment to Arizona below:

He had previously committed to joining the Michigan Wolverines, however, an admissions issue regarding his transferrable credits prevented Love from enrolling at the school. Love will now join an Arizona Wildcats team that was strong throughout the season earning a No.2 seed but fell short in the NCAA Tournament as they faced an upset in the first round.

How has Caleb Love performed in his college career?

Caleb Love joined the North Carolina Tar Heels as a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. As a freshman, he averaged 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field, 26.6% from three-point range and 80.8% from the free-throw line. Love was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

He followed that up by averaging 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range and 86.3% from the free-throw line. North Carolina lost in the National Championship.

The Tar Heels regresesd last year, however, missing the NCAA Tournament altogether. Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field, 29.9% from three-point range and 76.5% from the free-throw line.

What does Caleb Love's addition mean for the Arizona Wildcats?

The Arizona Wildcats finished the 2022-2023 season with a 28-7 record, earning the No.2 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. They were surprisingly beaten by the No.15 seeded Princeton Tigers in the first round, ending their season prematurely.

The Wildcats will lose leading scorer Azuolas Tubelis to the 2023 NBA Draft. Third-leading scorer Courtney Ramey and sixth-leading scorer Cedric Henderson have completed their college eligibility, while fourth-leading scorer Kerr Kriisa has joined the West Virginia Mountaineers via the transfer portal.

Arizona will have plenty of offensive opportunities as they look to replace the scoring of four of their top six scorers. With three of the four players playing in the Wildcats backcourt, Love's addition will help the team tremendously in offensive. Despite the losses, Arizona will once again contend for a conference championship in what is shaping up to be a stacked Pac-12.

Poll : 0 votes