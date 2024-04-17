Caleb Love NBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Arizona guard ft. Golden State Warriors

Arizona senior guard Caleb Love declared for the 2024 NBA draft while retaining his eligibility on Tuesday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and could join the NBA next season. Love finished last season with a shooting split of 41.3/33.2/83.9 while averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.

After spending three years with the North Carolina Tar Heels and last season with the Wildcats, where would he wind up if he joined the NBA?

5 Caleb Love NBA Landing Spot

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, and a loss tonight could mean the end of the dynastic run for the team. Klay Thompson is an unrestricted free agent after the season and is a shell of his former self. The Warriors may look at Love as a younger piece to replace either Thompson or Chris Paul, who has a non-guaranteed contract in 2024 as well.

#2 Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers need to figure out the next step for the team, as they have some veteran guards who are going to want to get paid. Russell Westbrook is the only one with a pending player option, but at only $4 million, he may go and test the market.

James Harden and Paul George are unrestricted free agents, so the guard position may look completely different with Kawhi Leonard continuously breaking down and dealing with knee injuries. Love would be an excellent fit with this new-look Clippers as they head to their new arena.

#3 Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards need to figure out their future, and they have some building blocks with small forward Kyle Kuzma and shooting guard Jordan Poole. Washington has two first-round picks in the upcoming draft as well as a second-round pick, so they have three opportunities to land Caleb Love and begin building a core for the Wizards.

#4 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have been trying to follow the Orlando Magic's blueprint of getting talent and gelling them together to build a winning culture. However, the Pistons seem to be a couple of years away from that stage.

Adding Caleb Love to pair with players like point guard Cade Cunningham or shooting guard Jaden Ivy could do wonders for the team going forward and get them to a potential Play-In Tournament scenario next season.

#5 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA draft lottery and landed one of the top prospects we have ever seen in center Victor Wembenyama. However, the Spurs were only able to win 22 games, and they need to find players who can complement Wemby well.

Caleb Love has shown to have playmaking and scoring ability when Wembenyama is on the bench. Pairing him with coach Gregg Popovich would also significantly impact his career potential, as having one of the greatest coaching minds would make him even better. Pair that with the fact that the Western Conference is getting older and the Spurs seem to be on the rise, so they seem to be the top place for Love to be drafted to.

