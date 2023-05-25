Where is UNC guard Caleb Love transferring? Texas, Arizona, Gonzaga and more emerge as potential landing spots

There has been a lot of movement throughout the college basketball ranks and North Carolina guard Caleb Love is back in the news. He was expected to join the Michigan Wolverines, but decided to step away from the program before playing a game and returning to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Currently, there are three major contenders for his services which include the Texas Longhorns, Arizona Wildcats, and Gonzaga Bulldogs. What team will get his services for the upcoming college basketball season?

Where will Caleb Love suit up next season?

Caleb Love has shown to be a productive guard for the North Carolina Tar Heels over the previous three seasons with the program. Throughout his UNC career Love averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

He also was shooting the ball at a less-than-ideal percentage as he shot 36 percent from the floor, 31.7 percent from beyond the arc, and an 81.5 percentage from the charity stripe.

He has been a strong defensive guard as he is going to make his opponent work. He has a career 103.5 defensive rating, which is not great but not too shabby either. There are a lot of openings, but the biggest situation he should fit into would be the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are in an interesting situation for this upcoming season. They no longer have Drew Timme to lead them, Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith have both declared for the NBA draft, and the team is dealing with some transfer portal departures.

The team has a lot of room for playmakers on this roster as they are currently constructed and that is where Caleb Love would fit in.

Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few has been with the program for 24 seasons and has an idea of how he wants to run this basketball team. Caleb Love has shown the ability to absolutely play a strong brand of basketball on both sides of the court.

They need a veteran guard to pair up with the production of what new transfer Ryan Nembhard was able to provide with the Creighton Bluejays last season. This feels like the best fit for Love.

