Can Angel Reese Dunk? Exploring the LSU Star's Aerial Prowess

Angel Reese has made a name for herself since helping the LSU Lady Tigers win their first-ever national women's basketball championship last year.

Her superb leadership and on-court skills have helped her gain a lot of endorsements, with her NIL value reaching $1.8 million, as per On3.com figures.

Reese is 6-foot-3 and is tall among women's basketball players around the NCAA. The Bayou Barbie is tied for the second-tallest player on the roster, along with Amani Bartlett. However, they are three inches shorter than Aaliyah Del Rosario, who is LSU's tallest women's basketball player on this season's roster at 6-foot-6.

Since starting her college basketball career in Maryland, Reese has wowed fans with her ability to sky-high for rebounds and jump for a perfectly timed block. She also uses her lengthy wingspan to score as many points as she can.

But fans wonder, can Angel Reese dunk the ball? The answer is no. Although she is tall enough and has the reach and jumping ability to crash the boards, Reese has never gone for a monstrous dunk.

Instead, she would use her basketball IQ to create space and her longer reach to protect the ball when she attempts to score.

Also Read: Why did Angel Reese leave Maryland? Real reason behind her switching colleges explored

Angel Reese to leave a lasting mark on LSU if she decides to go to WNBA

Angel Reese played for two seasons with LSU.

Whether she decides to stay for another year with LSU or sign up for the WNBA Draft in the coming days, Angel Reese already has a place in LSU women's basketball lore.

She guided the Lady Tigers to their first-ever women's basketball championship and became one of the top stars of the new era of college basketball alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark, UConn's Paige Bueckers, and USC's Juju Watkins.

In her final game this season, Reese tallied 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals before fouling out late in the game. The Lady Tigers lost to the Hawkeyes, 94-87, in the Elite Eight, with Clark scoring 41 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and one block.

In two seasons with LSU, Reese has been a two-time All-SEC awardee, the 2024 SEC Player of the Year, the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and a National Champion. She also broke the NCAA single-season record in double-doubles, the SEC single-season rebounds record, and the university's single-game rebound mark.

Never forget Reese's swagger and gamesmanship in every match that motivated her teammates to reach for their dreams despite all the controversies surrounding the team.

Those awe-inspiring abilities and qualities prove that a basketball player does not need a slam dunk to be great in her field.

Read More: “Rivalry is dead” - Jason Whitlock puts an end to $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese comparisons after Iowa's stellar win vs. LSU