Can Angel Reese help Team USA win its fifth AmeriCup gold? Complete schedule, time, and venue for the final 2023 matchup

Team USA and Angel Reese is one win away from its fifth FIBA Women's AmeriCup gold medal. But it won't be easy. The Americans will face Brazil, the only team that beat them in the tournament. The final will take place on Sunday, July 9, at 8:30 PM ET in Leon, Mexico.

Team USA had a rocky start, losing to Brazil 67-54 on July 4. It was their first loss in the AmeriCup since 2011. The Americans regrouped and won their next three games, beating Cuba, Colombia, and Canada.

In the semifinal against Canada, Team USA faced a tough challenge. The Canadians led by nine points in the third quarter and looked poised to pull off an upset. But Team USA fought back with a balanced scoring attack and a strong defensive effort. They outscored Canada 23-15 in the fourth quarter and secured a 67-63 victory.

Angel Reese was the star of the game for Team USA. She had 10 points and 13 rebounds, her third consecutive double-double at the AmeriCup. She also had two blocks and two steals, making her presence felt on both ends of the floor.

“They're an amazing team,” Reese said of Canada. “They play together. They've been together probably a little bit longer than us. But credit to our team. Everybody came in from the bench… Everybody did their job and I think this was just a team win and I'm just happy for the team.”

Angel Reese and Team USA look to avenge AmeriCup loss to Brazil

Angel Reese of the LSU Lady Tigers

Brazil has been the surprise team of the tournament, going undefeated and beating Team USA, Argentina, Venezuela, and Colombia. The Brazilians then cruised past the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico in the knockout stage.

Brazil has won the AmeriCup five times (the most for a team), compared to four times by the Americans. The Brazilians have also beaten Team USA three times at the AmeriCup, more than any other team.

The final will be a rematch of the clash that saw Brazil stun Team USA with a swarming defense and a hot shooting night. It will also be a test of Team USA's resilience and determination, as well as Brazil's confidence and experience. Both teams will be hungry for the gold medal.

The final will air live on Courtside 1891 at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, July 9.

