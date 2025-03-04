  • home icon
  Can Butler make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament odds

By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 04, 2025 10:34 GMT
Head coach Thad Matta of the Butler Bulldogs watches the game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena on January 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty

March Madness 2025 is upon us. The Butler Bulldogs head into the final week of the regular season with their NCAA Tournament participation hanging in the balance. We break down the strengths and the weaknesses of the Bulldogs as well as their title odds heading into the Big Dance.

Will Butler make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

The Bulldogs have a difficult road ahead to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. USA Today didn't name them as a lock for the Big Dance after posting a 6-12 record in the Big East Conference. They also didn't make the list for On3's projected NCAA Tournament bracket.

Butler and NCAA Tournament history

The Bulldogs have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 16 times in their program history, the last of which happened in 2018. Their best finish in the tournament happened in 2010 and 2011 when they finished as runner-up in the national championship game.

Butler March Madness odds

The Bulldogs are long shots to win it all this year. They are priced at +50100 to win the national championship for the very first time. Teamrankings.com placed the Bulldogs' chances of reaching the 2025 NCAA Tournament at 1.1% and winning it all at 0.0%.

Butler Bulldogs center Andre Screen (#23) battles for a loose ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Enoch Boakye (13) in the second half of their NCAA basketball game at William B. Finneran Pavilion on March 1, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Butler Strengths

The offense hasn't been a problem for the Bulldogs this season. According to the 2025 Pomeroy College Basketball Rankings, they have recorded a 116.6 rating in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency, ranking them No. 45 among Division I teams.

Butler Weakness

The Bulldogs' defense, on the other hand, has been a major concern for coach Thad Matta. KenPom's latest rankings showed them having a 105.1 defensive rating, ranking them No. 105 in that department.

Butler Bulldogs coach Thad Matta high fives Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (#13) during the second half of their NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena. Photo: Imagn

Butler's quadrant records

The Bulldogs have won just one of their 10 games in Quadrant 1 this season. Their record wasn't much better in Quadrant 2, posting a 2-5 slate. They found the opposition easier to handle in Quadrant 3, winning five of their six games. The Bulldogs also posted an identical 5-1 record in Quadrant 4.

