Can Kamilla Cardoso Dunk? Unraveling the Mystery Behind the South Carolina Star's Aerial Game

While instances and videos of Kamilla Cardoso dunking the ball in practice have emerged, the center has yet to attempt or succeed in making a dunk at the collegiate level.

Her teammate Ashlyn Watkins became the ninth woman in NCAA history to dunk a basketball, joining the likes of Georgeann Wells from West Virginia, Charlotte Smith from North Carolina, Michelle Snow from Tennessee, Sancho Lyttle from Houston, Sylvia Fowles from LSU, Candace Parker from Tennessee, Brittney Griner from Baylor, and Francesca Bellbi from Stanford.

The all-time rankings for most successful dunks on the women's side include 18 dunks for Brittney Griner, followed by seven for Candance Parker and three for Michelle Snow.

Kamilla Cardoso has shown an overall advanced offensive game with post moves, floaters, and mid-rangers in her usual array of buckets. An occasional history-making 3-pointer isn't out of the question either for the Brazillian native.

However, her quest for her first in-game dunk continues and might come to fruition in the NCAA Tournament, with just two games left in her career, after her declaration for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Kamilla Cardoso's college basketball journey

Kamilla Cardoso made a phenomenal start to her collegiate career, with an incredible two years at South Carolina already under the books. Over the past two seasons, she has been an integral part of the Gamecocks team both in the starting lineup as well as coming off the bench.

During her first year with South Carolina, she was a reserve behind Aliyah Boston, playing a minor role in the National Championship-winning team in 2022.

In her second year with the Gamecocks, an off-the-bench role earned Kamilla Cardoso an SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Award while earning a spot on the second-team All-SEC.

This season, she took on the starter's role, earning a spot on the AP All-American second-team while playing a pivotal role in taking the South Carolina Gamecocks to an undefeated 36-0 record.

Her career, however, saw a huge freshman season with Syracuse before her transfer to the SEC. During her lone season in the ACC, Kamilla Cardoso showed the potential to become a true game-changer on the court.

Tallying 13.6 points with eight rebounds, Kamilla showcased her two-way dominance, adding 2.7 blocks each night. Her lone season saw her take home the first ACC Freshman of the Year Award in Syracuse history before earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year from the coaches.