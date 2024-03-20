Can Kansas win March Madness 2024? Analyzing the Jayhawks' chances and key factors for success

For the Kansas Jayhawks, perhaps just getting into this year`s March Madness is already the best thing they could hope for. They`ve underperformed by the second half of the year, and to top it off, they`re coming into the tournament missing their two best players: Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr.

That said, here`s a quick look at Kansas` chances of potentially winning it all – as well as some of the things that would prevent them from doing so.

Can Kansas win March Madness 2024?

Not a lot of experts have confidence in Kansas to win it all at the moment. They`re currently seeded fourth in the Midwest region of the bracket, and they`re also ranked No. 17 by the AP heading into the NCAA Tournament. So it`s safe to say they`re in the middle of the pack--not too bad, but also not too good.

Kansas' March Madness odds

Currently, the Jayhawks` odds of winning the national championship are at a modest +4500 (via FOX Sports). Their odds could also range to as much as +5000 or +6000 (via BetKansas). There`s not a lot of confidence in them coming out on top, but then again, this is March Madness: stranger things have happened.

Teams that can win March Madness 2024

As much as Kansas fans would not like to hear it, the Jayhawks aren`t frontrunners to win it all. This is especially true with Dickinson and McCullar Jr.`s injuries, meaning they won`t be having their 100% selves come tournament time.

That said, the honor of being favorites to win March Madness goes to the nation`s two best teams at the moment (perhaps three): defending champs UConn, second-ranked Houston and third-ranked Purdue.

Kansas' March Madness history

To say that the Kansas Jayhawks have a proud history in men`s basketball is a massive understatement. This year`s appearance is just one of many, and they`ve been here before – while also winning their own national championships to line their trophy case.

So far, Kansas has won four total national titles: 1952, 1988, 2008 and 2022. They`ve also been to the tournament a considerable 51 times. Not to mention, this includes 16 Final Fours, 23 Elite Eights and 31 Sweet Sixteens. Safe to say, the Jayhawks have been to literally every single round in the NCAA Tournament and almost always see major success every year.

With this proud history backing them, the Jayhawks should expectedly play with immense pride, despite missing out on key players being healthy early on.