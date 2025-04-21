Can MiLaysia Fulwiley become Geno Auriemma's next star point guard? Exploring South Carolina transfer's fit with Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd, and more

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has entered the transfer portal after helping the Gamecocks win the 2024 national championship and finish second to UConn this past season.

The 5-foot-10 guard played in all 77 games for Dawn Staley despite coming off the bench in all but three games for the Gamecocks. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 18.7 minutes per game.

One team looking for a point guard next season is the Huskies after their veteran playmakers Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen graduated and were eventually picked in the WNBA draft.

Although they signed up five-star point guard Kelis Fisher from the Class of 2025, UConn coach Geno Auriemma can still boost his backcourt via the transfer portal and Fulwiley could be a prime target.

Fulwiley has proven to be a major contributor for South Carolina with her athleticism and explosiveness as a guard. However, there were instances she was erratic, forcing Staley to call her back to the bench after only three minutes of action.

Let's explore the possibilities of MiLaysia Fulwiley fitting in with the UConn Huskies for the 2025-26 season.

How does MiLaysia Fulwiley fit with UConn as its future point guard?

MiLaysia Fulwiley's championship experience is an advantage

Losing Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen due to graduation leaves an open spot in the point guard position. Freshman Kelis Fisher is expected to learn the ropes in the early part of the season, and having an experienced playmaker like MiLaysia Fulwiley would fit the bill for the Huskies.

Fulwiley has two seasons of championship experience with South Carolina, which she can use to guide UConn to another Final Four entry. She can form a formidable tandem with Fisher at the point guard spot, as Geno Auriemma knows how to maximize his lineup's potential.

Fulwiley's slashing can set up UConn's shooters, inside operators

Milaysia Fulwiley is a great penetrator who can trigger opposing defenses to close in on her. This leaves shooters and inside operators open for a 3-pointer or an easy inside bucket.

UConn has players who are deadly from both inside and outside the perimeter. There's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd, who scored 24 points in the final game against South Carolina and 19 against UCLA in the Final Four.

Another player who can be effective with a playmaker like Fulwiley is Sarah Strong. The daughter of Allison Feaster has proven her billing as the top freshman for the Class of 2024, tallying 16.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.3 spg and 1.7 bpg. Strong can shoot from inside and outside and would likely become the recipient of Fulwiley's passes on the post.

MiLaysia Fulwiley could be groomed as the next Paige Bueckers if given more time to operate

MiLaysia Fulwiley has averaged 18.7 minutes in 77 games under Dawn Staley's equal opportunity scheme. Staley's scheme helps players avoid burnout, but it also cuts more opportunities for a flashy guard to operate.

Fulwiley has been a flashy guard in the past two seasons with the Gamecocks and the three-time champion sometimes pulls the trigger on her a little too early. This has resulted in the 5-foot-10 guard playing fewer minutes than usual.

It still depends on how Auriemma utilizes Fulwiley if she commits to UConn. She could be given a long leash as the incoming junior is assumed to have enough experience not to make similar mistakes from the past. The 12-time champion Auriemma has good judgment on problems that are sometimes hard to solve.

