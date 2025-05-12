"Can't wait to see where he ends up next week": Fans go wild as Oklahoma transfer Duke Miles commits to Mark Byington's Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores coach Mark Byington has landed the commitment of Oklahoma Sooners transfer guard Duke Miles. The 6-foot-2 senior announced his decision on Sunday.

Ad

Miles entered the transfer portal after the season and initially committed to both Virginia and Texas A&M before choosing Vanderbilt. His decision was first reported by On3 Sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans in the comments on X trolled the guard for jumping schools, with one writing:

“I can't wait to see where he ends up next week.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“That flow of schools is ridiculous,” another fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Still a lot of time left on this one... I say he ends up at Missouri,” another commented.

“He will change his mind in like 24 hours,” one wrote.

While some were excited for the guard, others thoughts that this was an NIL move.

"Lets go," one fan commented.

"Chasing dollars," another commented.

Miles averaged 9.4 points per game during the 2024–25 season. The addition gives Vanderbilt an experienced guard who adds depth to the Commodores’ backcourt rotation heading into Byington’s first season.

Ad

Duke Miles’ stats for the Sooners

Guard Duke Miles will use his final year of eligibility at Vanderbilt, joining the Commodores after one season at Oklahoma. In 2024–25, he started all 34 games for the Sooners, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He shot 51.4 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from three-point range, as per 247Sports.

Duke Miles (15) during their first round game of the SEC - Source: Imagn

Miles ranked third in scoring for Oklahoma and held the team’s second-best three-point percentage.

Ad

Before Oklahoma, Miles played the 2023–24 season at High Point, where he averaged 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds and earned All-Big South honors. He began his college career with three seasons at Troy.

At Vanderbilt, Miles is expected to join a backcourt rotation featuring Frankie Collins, Tyler Tanner, and Jaylon Dean Vines. Tyler Harris is also projected to start at guard.

With his addition, Vanderbilt has filled all available scholarships and finalized its 2025–26 roster.

Also Read: "Never seen so much drama over a dude that averages less than 10 points": Fans react as Duke Miles requests release from Texas A&M

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here