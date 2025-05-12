"Can't wait to see where he ends up next week": Fans go wild as Oklahoma transfer Duke Miles commits to Mark Byington's Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores coach Mark Byington has landed the commitment of Oklahoma Sooners transfer guard Duke Miles. The 6-foot-2 senior announced his decision on Sunday.
Miles entered the transfer portal after the season and initially committed to both Virginia and Texas A&M before choosing Vanderbilt. His decision was first reported by On3 Sports.
Fans in the comments on X trolled the guard for jumping schools, with one writing:
“I can't wait to see where he ends up next week.”
“That flow of schools is ridiculous,” another fan reacted.
“Still a lot of time left on this one... I say he ends up at Missouri,” another commented.
“He will change his mind in like 24 hours,” one wrote.
While some were excited for the guard, others thoughts that this was an NIL move.
"Lets go," one fan commented.
"Chasing dollars," another commented.
Miles averaged 9.4 points per game during the 2024–25 season. The addition gives Vanderbilt an experienced guard who adds depth to the Commodores’ backcourt rotation heading into Byington’s first season.
Duke Miles’ stats for the Sooners
Guard Duke Miles will use his final year of eligibility at Vanderbilt, joining the Commodores after one season at Oklahoma. In 2024–25, he started all 34 games for the Sooners, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He shot 51.4 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from three-point range, as per 247Sports.
Miles ranked third in scoring for Oklahoma and held the team’s second-best three-point percentage.
Before Oklahoma, Miles played the 2023–24 season at High Point, where he averaged 17.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds and earned All-Big South honors. He began his college career with three seasons at Troy.
At Vanderbilt, Miles is expected to join a backcourt rotation featuring Frankie Collins, Tyler Tanner, and Jaylon Dean Vines. Tyler Harris is also projected to start at guard.
With his addition, Vanderbilt has filled all available scholarships and finalized its 2025–26 roster.
