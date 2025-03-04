Can UConn make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Huskies' NCAA Tournament odds

The UConn Huskies' title defense is nearing its conclusion. March Madness 2025 is upon us, and there are plenty of question marks surrounding the defending NCAA champions.

Let's break down the strengths and weaknesses of the Huskies, as well as their title chances, heading into the Big Dance.

Will UConn make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

Despite their inconsistent form, the Connecticut Huskies will most probably feature in this year's NCAA Tournament. They were named by USA Today as one of the four Big East teams considered locks for the Big Dance. On3 also projected the Huskies as the No. 9 seed in the East for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

UConn NCAA Tournament history

The Huskies and the NCAA Tournament are a match made in heaven. They won it all in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023 and 2024, cementing their status as one of the blue-blood programs in NCAA Division I. They have recorded 37 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 national championship game. Photo: Imagn

UConn March Madness odds

The Huskies are not among the favorites to win it all this year. They are priced at +6000 to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. TeamRankings.com placed the Huskies' chances of reaching the 2025 NCAA Tournament at 85.5% and winning it all at a minuscule 0.2%.

UConn Strengths

The Huskies have one of the best offenses this season. KenPom's latest rankings showed them having a 122.3 offensive rating (13th-best in the nation). Freshman star Liam McNeeley has been a revelation for Dan Hurley, leading the team in scoring (15.3 ppg).

Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (#30) reacts after a play against the Georgetown Hoyas in the second half of their NCAA basketball game at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

UConn Weakness

The defense, on the other hand, has been a major problem for Dan Hurley this season. According to the 2025 Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings, they are 109th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency with a low 104.0 rating.

UConn's quadrant records

The Huskies have won just three of their seven games in Quadrant 1 this season. Their record wasn't much better in Quadrant 2, posting an even 3-3 slate. The Huskies have not lost a game in Quadrant 3, winning all five there. They have also dominated the opposition in Quadrant 4, recording a 9-2 slate.

