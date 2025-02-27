Dan Hurley mistakenly calls basketball media "a**holes" after UConn beats Georgetown

Dan Hurley has had his fair share of battles with the media during the 2024-25 NCAA season as his UConn Huskies navigate their title defense. Following UConn’s 93-79 victory over Georgetown on Wednesday, Hurley mistakenly referred to the basketball media as "a**holes" in a humorous exchange.

Ad

After the game, a reporter asked Hurley whether he thought he was handling the press better now. However, the UConn coach misinterpreted the question, thinking it referred to media criticism rather than the opponent’s press defense — leading to a hilarious response.

"I think the press has been ab a**hole to me the whole year," Hurley replied.

That remark drew laughter from reporters before he quickly realized the misunderstanding.

Ad

Trending

"Oh wait, I thought you meant ... these people acting far worse than me. What was that? I didn't know what you were talking about there. I'm sorry," Hurley said.

Hurley tried to make amends with the press afterward.

"They've been fair at times," Hurley said, laughing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dan Hurley was in a jovial mood as the UConn Huskies recorded a 93-79 win over the Georgetown Hoyas at XL Center. The Huskies' offense was firing on all cylinders, shooting 55.9%, including 37.5% from beyond the arc.

UConn's free-throw shooting was also superb, with the Huskies knocking down 18 of their 20 free-throw attempts.

Tarris Reed Jr. and Solo Ball deliver for Dan Hurley in UConn's win over Georgetown

Five players scored in double figures for the UConn Huskies, who bounced back from Sunday's loss to the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden. Tarris Reed Jr. stepped up for Dan Hurley off the bench, scoring 20 points against Georgetown. He shot 8-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Ad

UConn Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

Reed also grabbed 10 rebounds to record his seventh double-double of the season.

Ad

Solo Ball matched Reed's offensive production, scoring 20 points on 6-for-13 shooting. The majority of his points came from beyond the arc, with Ball going 4-of-10 from the 3-point area. Ball added five rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Huskies, who improved their record to 19-9.

Liam McNeeley and Hassan Diarra also contributed, scoring 17 and 14 points, respectively. Alex Karaban dropped 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here