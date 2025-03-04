Can Vanderbilt make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Commodores' NCAA Tournament odds

With Selection Sunday approaching, the Vanderbilt Commodores are in the bubble for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Commodores, under first-year coach Mark Byington, had a solid start to the season, losing just one of their 13 nonconference games.

However, they have struggled in SEC play, picking up wins over just two ranked teams — No. 4 Tennessee and No. 19 Kentucky before Feb. 22.

Going into the Ole Miss game, the Commodores were on a three-game losing streak. They defeated the Rebels and secured huge victories over No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 15 Missouri following that, bolstering their tournament resume.

With two games remaining, a big finish could push Vanderbilt back into the March Madness for the first time since 2017.

Will Vanderbilt make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

The Commodores are 20-9 overall and 8-8 in Southeastern Conference play, placing them on the cusp of the tournament field. They have a NET ranking of 37, which puts them securely in the large bid territory. According to USA Today's most recent Bracketology, they are the No. 7 seed in the East Regional.

Vanderbilt and NCAA Tournament history

The Commodores have made 15 appearances in big dance. Their last trip was in 2017 when they lost to Northwestern in the First Round. Besides, they have been to Sweet Sixteen six times and their best finish was reaching the Elite Eight in 1965.

Vanderbilt March Madness odds

As per the latest ESPN Bet odds, the Commodores are nowhere close to being a favorite to win the national title this season. Their odds of winning are listed at +25000, which means a $100 bet would pay out $25,000 if they were to somehow do the unthinkable.

Vanderbilt strengths

Mark Byington's team has been excellent on the offensive end this season. They are averaging 80.4 points per game and also have 119.8 offensive efficiency, per KenPom, which ranks 19th nationally.

Vanderbilt weakness

The team's main weakness is on the defensive end. They allow 74.0 points per game and have a defense efficiency of 102.0, ranking 79th in the nation. Furthermore, their defensive boards per game fall short.

Vanderbilt's quadrant records

The Commodores have done fairly well against Quad 2 opponents, losing just one of their five games. However, they have struggled in Quad 1 games, going 5-8. Also, they are unbeaten in Quad 3 and Quad 4 matches.

