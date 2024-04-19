CBB Transfer Portal Rankings: Where will Johnell Davis, Danny Wolf and Adou Thiero land?

Johnell Davis, Danny Wolf and Adou Thiero have entered the transfer portal as they seek new teams that could maximize their services for the 2024-25 season.

Davis, who played 128 games for Florida Atlantic, decided to place his name in the portal and expressed his plans to declare for the NBA draft.

He's the fourth Owls player to declare for the transfer portal since Dusty May was hired as Michigan coach, with Vladislav Goldin, Nick Boyd and Giancarlo Rosado placing their names earlier.

Despite leading Yale to the Ivy League Tournament title and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the seven-foot Wolf looks to spend his two years of eligibility with a contending team.

The center would bring his solid fundamentals and soft touch from the outside to teams that badly needed a slotman in their roster.

Last but not least is Thiero, who has blossomed into an all-around forward under Calipari. Thiero was a fan-favorite for the Wildcats due to his ability to play multiple positions in offense and defense.

While placing himself in the transfer portal, the six-foot-eight forward is also testing the NBA Draft to find out if there's a team interested in picking him up.

CBB Transfer Portal Rankings

#3 Adou Thiero

Kentucky forward Adou Thiero dribbles the ball.

The son of a former Memphis Tiger Almamy Thiero, Adou has shown signs of improvement during the 2023-24 season.

While playing for the prospect-heavy Kentucky Wildcats, Thiero was a high-energy player who was versatile enough to play power forward in the Wildcats' small ball packages or a big wing player in traditional offensive sets.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks per game, which is a rapid uptick from his previous season numbers: 2.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.3 bpg and 0.5 spg.

Where will Adou Thiero land?

It's possible that Thiero could have a reunion with John Calipari in Arkansas to resume his learning curve. He's a late bloomer but has a lot of potential moving forward.

Other teams looking for a versatile player in the forward spot could be a perfect fit for Thiero and his defensive abilities could gain him a spot in Houston, which is one of the top teams in allowing the least number of points per game last season.

#2 Danny Wolf

Danny Wolf

The seven-foot Wolf carried Yale on his shoulders during the 2023-24 season. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks for the 2023-24 Bulldogs squad that took home the Ivy League Tournament title.

His shooting numbers also went up from 40.4% to 47.2%, and he has a 34.5% clip from the 3-point line.

Where will Danny Wolf land?

Wolf's across-the-board stats surge in the recently concluded season has developed interest from schools that needed a big man. He has visited the rebuilding Michigan squad under new coach Dusty May and is set to travel to North Carolina for a meeting with the coaching staff.

If he transfers to Chapel Hill, he's expected to become the replacement of starting center Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels could utilize his two-year eligibility for a battle-ready individual like Wolf.

#1 Johnell Davis

Johnell Davis was a key piece in FAU\s Final Four run in the 2022-23 season.

Davis is arguably one of the best players in the portal this spring, as he ranks second among transfer portal-bound cagers, as per 247Sports.com

The six-foot-four shooting guard averaged career-highs of 18.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.9 apg and 41.4% from the 3-point line, good enough to win the co-AAC Player of the Year award, which he shared with Chris Youngblood of South Florida.

He played a key role in helping FAU reach the Final Four in the 2022-23 season, averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Where will Johnell Davis land?

Davis' decision to push through with his plan to sign up for the NBA Draft will depend on the interest of NBA teams to take him as their draft pick.

If the interest is very low, he could opt to return to the collegiate ranks where a possible reunion with Dusty May in Michigan is possible. If his meeting with Michigan does not push through, other teams interested in his services could snap him up.

None of the guards in this batch is battle-ready and prepared for the big stage like Davis.

