The Texas women's basketball team has made history. The Longhorns sit at the top of the AP Poll for the first time in over two decades as the regular season winds down.

Their No. 1 ranking is eliciting loads of skepticism from the college basketball world.

“Cherish it… It won’t last”: College hoops fans react as Texas women’s basketball team tops AP Poll for the 1st time in 21 years.

A fan added, "Enjoy it for now."

Another said, "Good luck it won’t last."

However, some messages were positive.

A fan said, "THIS TEXAS TEAM IS SPECIAL 👏🎉"

Another added, "here we go 🤘"

One stated, " All y’all saying “not for long”… don’t know their schedule clearly. All they gotta do is win and they play 3 easy non ranked opponents. Yes more than likely, they’ll stay a #1 seed for the tournament."

How did the Texas women’s basketball team reach the No. 1 spot?

The Texas women's basketball team started the season with moderate expectations under coach Vic Schaefer.

The Longhorns had a stacked roster including but not limited to lights-out scorers Madison Booker and Taylor Jones. Plus, the rebounding department was handled by Kyla Oldacre, Booker and Jones. Rori Harmon was expected to be the floor general in charge of getting everyone involved.

Texas women's basketball is the best-performing side in the country for a reason. They are 26-2, with their only losses this season coming against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in overtime and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Aside from those losses, the Longhorns defeated ranked teams and sleeper programs with relentless efficiency, like the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Texas Longhorns fans will hope that the squad continues this stunning streak into the playoffs. There are just three games left in the regular season, so all hands are on deck in the locker room.

