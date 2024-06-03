Clemson basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Brad Brownell's team ft. Malachi Moreno

Coach Brad Brownell's Clemson Tigers are focused on pre-season transfers and signings. Clemson has already signed a few players for the upcoming season and is still vying for top talents from the 2025 class.

The Tigers announced the addition of former Duke center Christian Reeves, Boston College guard Jaeden Zackery and Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin in May.

Furthermore, Brad Brownell and his staff are on a hunt to secure several promising high school prospects. As per 247Sports, they have extended offers to eight players. In this article, we take a closer look at the top three standout prospects.

Top three high school prospects for Clemson

Malachi Moreno

Georgetown native Malachi Moreno is getting attention from multiple programs, including the Tigers. His remarkable size and range of skills make him a highly sought-after candidate.

Morena, a six-foot-11 center played two seasons of varsity basketball at Great Crossing High, averaging 15.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 1.6 assists per game.

Apart from Clemson, Moreno has received offer letters from several elite universities, like Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, North Carolina, USC, Syracuse, Iowa, Creighton and more. However, the four-star recruit has only visited one program, Iowa, in October 2023.

Alec Blair

Shooting guard Alec Blair, who has been rated 95 on 247Sports, is a dynamic player boasting excellent scoring ability. Clemson hopes to secure his commitment and add firepower to their backcourt.

However, the path to land the six-foot-six athlete is no straightforward task. That's because the Tigers must compete with six other programs to secure Blair's commitment. California, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Arkansas and UCLA are among the teams that have extended offers to Blair.

Blair, who played high school basketball at De La Salle in Concord, CA, holds the 29th rank on the 247Sports 2025 class recruit ranking.

Eric Reibe

Eric Reibe's recent social media updates consist mostly of gratitude expressed through thank-you messages as he acknowledges the teams that have extended offers to him.

The seven-foot, 230-lb center has received 30 college offers. Brownell's team also joined the competition to recruit Reibe starting in Oct. 2023. On X, Reibe expressed his appreciation and gratitude towards the Tigers for the offer.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University"

Despite receiving numerous offers, the 2025 four-star has only visited a few universities, with his visit to Creighton on May 7 being one of them. In January, Reibe visited Iowa, Georgetown, Ohio State and Harvard.

