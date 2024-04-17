College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 sleepers Kentucky should target

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a disappointing conclusion to their 2023–24 campaign, getting knocked out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They lost their longtime coach, John Calipari, shortly after their tournament exit before hiring BYU's Mark Pope to take over their new era of Kentucky basketball.

The Wildcats now shift their focus to next season after undergoing some major changes within the team. Their roster will look much different next season, with players like Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard set to leave the program.

With these players on their way out, Kentucky will now need to prepare to bring in some new talent to compete in the SEC next season. Here's a look at the five players in the transfer portal that Kentucky should target for next season.

Sleeper transfer portal targets for Kentucky

#1 AJ Storr

Wisconsin v Northwestern

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr entered the transfer portal after Wisconsin's loss to James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Storr is entering his junior year after playing one season at St. John's and one season with Wisconsin.

Storr earned Big East All-Freshman honors at St. John's in 2023 and was All-Big Ten Tournament in 2024. He's a durable guard who didn't miss a game last season and doubled his scoring average from his freshman season.

He led the Badgers in scoring last season, averaging 16.8 points and shoots the ball at a consistent 43.4%.

#2 Aly Khalifa

Oklahoma State v Brigham Young

The move for BYU center Aly Khalifa makes a ton of sense with his former coach Mark Pope taking the job at Kentucky. Khalifa could follow Pope to Kentucky and give the Wildcats an excellent passing big man capable of stretching the floor.

Khalifa spent his first two seasons at Charlotte and averaged a career-high 11.7 points per game during his sophomore season with the 49ers. He transferred to BYU last season, where he averaged a career-high four assists per game but saw a significant drop in his scoring average.

#3 Jeremy Roach

NC State v Duke

Jeremy Roach was one of the top guards in the country last season. He entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after Duke was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. Roach is one of the hottest names in the transfer portal, and Kentucky has a strong interest in bringing in Roach next season.

Roach has played all four seasons at Duke, where he earned All-ACC honors last season. He's improved his scoring average each season and played a massive role in helping get the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight.

Roach averaged 14 points per game last season and shot a steady 46.8% from the field and over 40% from the 3-point range.

#4 Clifford Omoruyi

Northwestern v Rutgers

Kentucky should have their sights set on bringing in a center who can take the place of Tre Mitchell next season, and Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi would be an ideal option. Omoruyi played four seasons at Rutgers before entering the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

Omoruyi is a defensive force down low, earning two-time Big Ten All-Defense during his four seasons at Rutgers. Omoruyi is a capable scorer who averaged 10.4 points last season along with 8.3 rebounds.

He posted a career-high 2.9 blocks per game last season as one of the top rim protectors in the country.

#5 BJ Freeman

Milwuakee guard BJ Freeman

Milwuakee guard BJ Freeman is someone who could come in and give the Wildcats a lethal scoring option that shoots the ball well.

Freeman is a very well-rounded player who does a lot of things well and ranked 16th in the nation in scoring average last season. Freeman averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season with the Panthers.

He has earned All-Horizon honors in both seasons with Milwuakee as well. Freeman is a popular name in the transfer portal, as he looks to take on a big role with an established program, and Kentucky could be just the right fit for him.

Which players do you think Kentucky should target in the transfer portal? Let's know in the comments section below.

