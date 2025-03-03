"Coach, you're being exposed": Fans react as Kim Mulkey, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams open up after Ole Miss upset

College basketball fans reacted to what LSU coach Kim Mulkey, players Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams had to say following Sunday's 85-77 disappointing loss to Ole Miss.

Ad

The No. 7 Lady Tigers (27-4, 12-4), who played without guard Flau'Jae Johnson, lost for the second straight game against the Rebels (19-9, 10-6). It was a no-bearing game as the Kim Mulkey-coached team would head to the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed ahead of Oklahoma (23-6, 11-5) and Kentucky (22-6, 11-5).

During the post-game interview with LSU, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow gave their insights to what happened to the team in their loss to Ole Miss. Williams pinned the blame on the team's weak defense in the paint that resulted in many free-throw attempts by the Rebels.

Ad

Trending

"We just kept putting them on the free throw line," Williams said (0:25). "Like the coaches say, we can't really defend the free throw line, so giving them a lot of touches in the paint as well as allowing people to go off on the three-point line too."

Morrow addressed Flau'Jae Johnson's injury and its impact on the team knowing that she'll be also out for the SEC Tournament.

Ad

"Flau'Jae has been a huge spark to our team," the nation's top rebounder said (1:08). We weren't getting a lot of transition points and she brings that."

Mulkey gave the main reasons why the Lady Tigers lost the game. She pointed to the team's lack of defense on the paint, allowing the Rebels to score 38 inside points against them

LSU also failed to take care of the ball, giving Ole Miss 27 points off turnovers and the team's failure to get the defensive boards against the Rebels, who finished the game tying their average of 16 offensive rebounds.

Ad

Ad

Fans reacted about LSU's honest opinion on what caused the upset against Ole Miss.

"Coach you’re being exposed..sorry to say! On YOU again," a user said on the YouTube comments section.

"The last two games…ugggg…the unforced turnovers are not acceptable at this point of the season," another fan added.

"Kim your failing as coach March madness is here and LSU looks f ridiculous Shame on you ..to many players in the bench who can't help lsu defense or offense," a basketball enthusiast commented.

Ad

"Sweet 16 exit incoming 💔😔," an LSU social media follower wrote.

"I’m not a fan of the idc attitude because this SEC tournament will build confidence & experience for some players who wouldn’t get this time if Flau’jae was playing… her attitude is the attitude of what the team will go into the tournament with but to each its own," a fan chimed in.

Ad

Fan reactions after LSU loss to Ole Miss 1 (Image Source: https://www.youtube.com/@tigerbaitcom)

Other fans suggested what the team should do to get deeper into the NCAA Tournament. Another fan was optimistic on the team's plan to rest the injured Johnson for the SEC Tournament.

Ad

"I'm a LSU fan they need a pure point guard and a dominant big sometimes going small ain't going get it i give them a final 16 at the most," one fan pointed out.

"LSU has needed a pure pg and dominate big since Angel and Alexis Morris left the program. The thing is tho, these players that the team needs are sitting on the bench and not getting developed," another user added.

Ad

"(Kailyn) Gilbert is the new HVL (Hailey Van Lith)... Please don't keep her in the games too long moving forward if she's hogging the ball and not producing," an exasperated LSU fan stated.

"They kinda make dumb passes sorry. Hope you at least make it to elite 8, wishing you good speed," another college basketball enthusiast wrote.

Ad

"This will only make them better. It’s a great opportunity for the bench to develop & MK to take a big leadership step. 2025 National Championship loading!," a fan pointed out.

Fan reactions after LSU loss to Ole Miss 2 (Image Source: https://www.youtube.com/@tigerbaitcom)

Aneesah Morrow takes part in LSU's senior night, reacts to career double-double milestone

LSU forward Aneesah Morrow took part in the team's senior night. She was overcome with emotions, reminiscing the trials and challenges faced during the season and how they overcame it.

Ad

"It was a lot of emotions of course seeing my teammates cry," Morrow said (2:23). "I've been able to create a great bond with my teammates. Be there for them when they go through trials and tribulations and just have their back throughout the process of the season."

Morrow also reached her 100th career double-double in the Lady Tigers' last SEC regular season game against Ole Miss. She finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the team's offense and defense.

Ad

Morrow, the nation's top rebounder averaging 14.1 boards per game, became the second-ever women's player to record 100 double-doubles in her NCAA Division 1 career, joining Oklahoma's Courtney Paris.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the interview, Morrow, who also played two seasons for DePaul, spoke about the achievement and dedicated it to her family.

"It means a lot to me and my family." Morrow said (1:38). "They've helped me so much throughout this journey just encouraging me no matter how discouraged I might be."

LSU, who was seeded No. 3 in the SEC Tournament, will have a two-day rest as the conference tournament begins on March 5 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Defending national champion South Carolina holds the top seed, outseeding Texas by winning the coin flip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here