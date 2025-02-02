Coach K, Jared McCain and other stars in attendance at Duke vs UNC

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and former Blue Devils guard Jared McCain were at the Cameron Indoor Stadium to watch the Duke-North Carolina rivalry game on Saturday night.

Krzyzewski, who guided Duke to five national titles during his 42-year tenure, sat courtside with his wife. In this photo, he was seen smiling while his wife was talking with the school's security personnel.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, McCain also returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium and the ACC Network posted it on social media.

Expand Tweet

McCain, who played for the Blue Devils last season, played 23 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA 2024-25 season. He suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

Aside from Krzyzewski and McCain, two prospects who have shown interest to play in Duke were reportedly in attendance for the game. They are five-star guard Nate Ament and Broughton High School five-star sophomore Jordan Page.

The 6-foot-9 Ament is on an official visit to Duke (per Sports Illustrated) while Page was in Durham for an unofficial visit to Jon Scheyer and his staff.

The Boozer twins — Cameron and Cayden — also attended the much-anticipated rivalry game, and so did former Duke star and college basketball analyst Jay Williams and four-star forward Shelton Henderson.

Duke runs wild in ACC with a big rivalry win over North Carolina

The victory over North Carolina on Saturday proves Duke's seriousness in taking home the ACC regular season title after losing it last season to its longtime foe.

The Blue Devils used a 16-0 surge in the first half to take control of the game and secure its 11th consecutive win in the ACC. Duke broke North Carolina's backs outside the perimeter, making 10-of-20 shots from the 3-point line.

They are still one game ahead of Clemson (18-4, 10-1) in the ACC but the Jon Scheyer-coached team seemed ready to perform well in the postseason with all pieces moving effectively.

Duke has won its ACC games by an average of 19.8 points with its lowest margin of victory being against Wake Forest (63-56) and the highest against Miami (89-54).

They'll be back in action on Wednesday night against Syracuse in a game to be played at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (9-12, 3-7) are on the heels of a three-game losing skid and are looking for an upset against the Blue Devils to boost their fading 2024-25 season campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here