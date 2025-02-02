Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and other future Duke stars attend iconic UNC rivalry game

Several of Duke's future stars attended the iconic Blue Devils vs Tar Heels rivalry matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. 2025 signees Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, alongside Shelton Henderson, were among the notable recruits at the sold-out game to watch the two fierce ACC foes battle it out.

Big Blue Nation's Twitter account shared a video of the young group walking into the arena, making their way through the raucous crowd.

"Duke prospects in the house!!!" the caption read.

Here is the video:

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward, is a top-three player in the 2025 ESPN 100 and is expected to join Jon Scheyer's loaded roster next year. Cameron's twin brother Cayden, who is an ESPN top-40 recruit for 2025, was also there to take in the atmosphere.

Another future Blue Devil, Shelton Henderson, is a four-star small forward ranked No.33 on the list. Five-star prospect Nate Ament also joined the group during his official visit.

Among the other attendees were legendary former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Philadelphia 76ers and ex-Devil, Jared McCain, and former UNC player Phil Ford.

Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel shine as Duke cruises to victory over UNC

Despite the exciting group of recruits on hand, the major headlines from the matchup were stellar performances from the current Blue Devils players. Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg recorded 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists as Duke defeated North Carolina 87-70.

Another freshman Kon Knueppel also had a strong outing, dropping 22 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. The victory marked the Blue Devils' 118th win in the storied rivalry, closing the gap on the Tar Heels' 145 wins.

The home team came out firing from the start, going on a 16-0 run midway through the first half as the score read 23-6 at one point. The Blue Devils kept their lead going into the break, leading UNC 47-25.

North Carolina was able to cut the deficit by a little in the second half but never got within striking distance despite winning the other 20-minute frame 45-40.

Jon Scheyer's men displayed their depth and versatility, with four players scoring in double figures. Tyrese Proctor, a 6-foot-6 junior guard also chipped in with 17 points and three assists. Graduate senior Sion James had 13 points and three assists to help propel Duke to their 15th straight win this season.

With the triumph, the Blue Devils improved to 19-2 overall and 11-0 in the conference. They will travel to New York next to face Syracuse on Wednesday.

