Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders shares the song that will "forever slap" with fans

Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard Shelomi Sanders is enjoying the college hoops offseason. After wrapping up her junior year with the Bulldogs, Coach Prime's daughter is maximizing the time she has now for both on-court and off-court opportunities.

On Friday, the younger Sanders shared a song on Instagram that she claims will "forever slap." The 21-year-old took a photo of her car's dashboard, with the song in topic playing on the screen.

"I don't care, this song will forever slap," Sanders wrote with two laughing emojis.

The song that Sanders is raving about is "Not So Different At All," performed by the cast of Rags, but is mainly sung by one of the movie's leading actors, Max Schneider. The record was published back in 2012, and is one of the most popular songs off the Nickelodeon-produced musical and drama.

Throughout her collegiate tenure, she has averaged 1.1 markers and 0.4 rebounds in around 3.6 minutes a game in the 33 games she's played.

Shelomi Sanders will be entering her senior year of college hoops in the 2025-2026 season

At 21 years of age, Shelomi Sanders will be entering her fourth season of collegiate basketball in the 2025-2026 campaign presumably still with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. In the 2024-2025 season, Sanders averaged just 1.2 points and 0.4 boards in around 3.9 minutes per contest in 26 games.

Under the tutelage of coach Dawn Thornton, the Bulldogs finished the recently-concluded campaign with an overall record of 21-11, 14-4 in SWAC play this year.

They were invited to the 2025 Women's NIT, where they were eliminated by the Chattanooga Moocs in the first round through a four-point defeat, 53-49, on March 22. Sanders played for less than a minute in that game with one shot attempt.

