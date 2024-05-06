College basketball coach rankings: Top 5 coaches to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

The 2023-24 college basketball season was an exciting one. Fans witnessed many electrifying games and exhilarating moments that describe the essence of the sport.

A lot of coaches showed their brilliance, outclassing one another with different tactics and antics. The upcoming season is expected to offer more. Here's a look at five coaches to watch out for in the 2023-24 season.

Top 5 college basketball coaches to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

#1, Dan Hurley, UConn

After leading UConn to a second consecutive national title last season, Dan Hurley is one of the college basketball coaches to watch out for in the 2024-25 season.

The talk of a three-peat is already littering the college basketball world, and the Huskies are up for it. The program was dominant last season with a lot of blowout wins. Hurley already said the Huskies don't have to be as good as the 2023-24 season to three-peat.

#2, John Calipari, Arkansas

John Calipari surprisingly ended his 15-year at Kentucky this offseason. The veteran coach was hired by Arkansas to take the program to a new height, and this is worth watching out for.

Calipari had a successful tenure with the Wildcats, winning the Southeastern Conference regular season six times, the SEC Tournament six times and the national championship once. This is what the Razorbacks expect him to bring to Fayetteville.

#3, Nate Oats, Alabama

Nate Oats led Alabama to its first Final Four appearance last season. He's made the Crimson Tide a top contender in the college basketball landscape in his five years.

What Oats achieves with the team in the upcoming season is what many are watching. Alabama has been active on the transfer portal in a bid to fix voids and flaws. The Crimson Tide have a clear shot at the national title in 2024-25.

#4, Kevin Keatts, NC State

The postseason performance of NC State is one big reason to watch out for Kevin Keatts and his team next season. The program performed beyond expectations.

The Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament's Final Four despite being a No. 11 seed. Keatts is expected to ensure the team starts 2024-25 on a high note, creating some anticipation of its potential performance.

#5, Mark Pope, Kentucky

Mark Pope was hired as the replacement for John Calipari by Kentucky. The former Wildcat made an iconic return to the program, and millions will be watching to see how he'll do.

Pope performed fair enough during his five-year tenure at BYU. However, he now has one of the biggest jobs in the entire college basketball landscape and a lot of expectations come with that. Fans are awaiting his first season with the Wildcats in 2024-25.