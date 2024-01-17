College basketball injury report, January 17: Latest on Boogie Ellis, Donovan Clingan and more

The college basketball injury report has had some significant names throughout the season, and on Wednesday, we will see some massive players not appear in their teams' games. With the season getting into the swing of things and only a few months away from the postseason, wins are needed more than ever.

Let's take a look at today's college basketball injury report and highlight some of the top players who are dealing with an injury of some kind.

College basketball injury report, Jan. 17

Boogie Ellis, USC

The USC Trojans are underperforming their preseason expectations this season, but one player who has been stepping up is senior guard Boogie Ellis. He has not played since last Wednesday's clash against the Washington State Cougars as he suffered a hamstring injury, which lists him as questionable for tonight's matchup against the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats.

Ellis has been doing extremely well throughout the season, as he has appeared in 15 games and has recorded 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals. He also has been one of the best shooters with a 46.1 field goal % and a 45.5 3-point %.

Donovan Clingan, UConn

The UConn Huskies have been the top-ranked program in the nation but have a significant player who will miss this game. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan is out for tonight's showdown against the 18th-ranked Creighton Bluejays due to an ankle injury and is not expected to return until later this month.

Clingan has played well in 20 games, averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks in 20.8 minutes of action. Having the 7-foot-2 center out for this major game will be a significant player unable to get on the court for the top-ranked team.

JJ Traynor, Louisville

Senior forward JJ Traynor is dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the game against the fourth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. He has not played since Dec. 3 and is not expected to return for the remainder of the season. Throughout the season, he has appeared in eight games and has 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.3 steals per game.

He has also been shooting the ball well, with 51.6% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.

