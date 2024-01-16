College basketball injury report, January 16: Latest on Aziz Bandaogo, Steve Settle III and more

The college basketball season is rolling right now, and the injury report for today's action is not significant.

However, there are some impactful players that are dealing with injuries, which are going to affect their respective team in today's action. Let's take a look at the more notable names on the injury report and what they are dealing with.

College basketball injury report, January 16

Aziz Banaogo, Cincinnati

Senior forward Aziz Banaogo has been playing pretty well, as he's getting close to a double-double performance every night. However, he's being listed as questionable for tonight's game against the TCU Horned Frogs with an undisclosed injury.

Banaogo has shown the ability to do well, as the seven-footer is averaging 8.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, one assist, 1.4 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 22.5 minutes per game.

He has limited range as a shooter and has not played in a week, so it will be interesting to see if he's going to be able to play this game.

Steve Settle III, Temple

Junior forward Steve Settle III has been doing decently throughout the season but is going to be questionable for tonight's game against the American Athletic Conference against the SMU Mustangs. He has been a good player who needs to improve a bit, as his shooting numbers have decreased from last season.

In 15 games, Settle is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.8 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. However, his shooting numbers need to do a bit better, as Settle is shooting 37.6 percent from the floor, 26.2 percent from the 3-point line and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Max Agbonkpolo, Utah State

Senior forward Max Agbonkpolo was expected to be a good player for the 16th-ranked Utah State Aggies but is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 college basketball season with a foot injury.

He appeared in 10 games and played a career-high 23.6 minutes per game but struggled with his shooting, as he had a 32.8/15.6/70.0 shooting split. He was doing a little bit of everything on the court, finishing with 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and one steal per game.

