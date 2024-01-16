2024 AP Poll Top 25 Men's College Basketball Rankings for Week 11: Updated NCAAB Rankings

Week 11 of the men's college basketball season is underway, and the AP Top 25 rankings came out on Monday. There has been a lot of movement as no undefeated programs remain, and multiple top teams have been upset.

Also Read: 5 Juwan Howard replacements if basketball coach leaves Michigan ft. Phil Martelli, Howard Eisley and more

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

This week's NCAA Division I men's basketball rankings are out. UConn soared to the top as it was able to climb three spots since last week, dropping the Purdue Boilermakers to No. 2.

These rankings are going to continue to fluctuate as the regular season continues to roll on, but below are the Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings.

Ranking Team Record 1 UConn 15-2 2 Purdue 15-2 3 Kansas 14-2 4 North Carolina 13-3 5 Houston 14-2 6 Tennessee 12-4 7 Duke 13-3 8 Kentucky 12-3 9 Baylor 14-2 10 Memphis 15-2 11 Wisconsin 13-3 12 Arizona 12-4 13 Auburn 14-2 14 Illinois 12-4 15 Oklahoma 13-3 16 Utah State 16-1 17 Marquette 11-5 18 Creighton 13-4 19 TCU 13-3 20 BYU 13-3 21 Dayton 13-2 22 Ole Miss 15-1 23 Florida Atlantic 13-4 24 Iowa State 13-3 25 Texas Tech 14-2

All but one team moved in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings as the only team to remain in the same spot was the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

With a new top five, let's discuss one of the biggest changes in the rankings.

Why is Purdue second in the basketball poll?

Just because the Purdue Boilermakers have dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 does not mean people are counting them out or their demise is coming. The rankings come from a point system based on every AP poll voter's rankings. If a team is voted the top-ranked team, it's given 25 points, with one point less for each successive place in the top 25.

There are 63 voters for the AP Top 25, and 39 voted UConn as the top team while 20 voted for Purdue. There is not a huge discrepancy in the total points despite there being 19 more first-place votes as the Huskies had 1,542 points compared to the Boilermakers' 1,506.

It seems as if the Boilermakers' 88-72 road loss to the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers has weighed heavy on some voters' minds. The Boilermakers have just two games between now and next week's poll as they face the Indiana Hoosiers and Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.

It will be a combination of how impressive Zach Edey and the rest of Purdue's team look in these games and how the UConn Huskies play. Do not be surprised to see the Boilermakers reclaim the top spot after long.

Also Read: "I'm ready to do whatever it takes": Caleb Williams makes intriguing Kobe Bryant reference while declaring for the 2024 NFL draft