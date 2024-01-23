2024 AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for Week 12: Updated NCAAB rankings

Week 12 of the men's college basketball season is underway, and the AP Poll Top 25 rankings came out on Monday. There has been a lot of movement throughout the rankings, including some heavy hitters dropping a few spots.

Also Read: Zvonimir Ivisic eligibility: What stopped Kentucky forward from playing for Wildcats? Latest news and eligibility status explored

AP Poll Top 25 men's college basketball rankings

This week's NCAA Division I men's basketball rankings are out. UConn and Purdue held firm with the top two spots, but the rest of the top 20 had movement.

These rankings will fluctuate as the regular season progresses but below are the Week 11 AP Top 25 rankings.

Ranking Team Record 1 UConn 17-2 2 Purdue 17-2 3 North Carolina 15-3 4 Houston 16-2 5 Tennessee 14-4 6 Kentucky 14-3 7 Kansas 15-3 8 Auburn 16-2 9 Arizona 14-4 10 Illinois 14-4 11 Oklahoma 15-3 12 Duke 13-4 13 Wisconsin 14-4 14 Marquette 13-5 15 Baylor 14-4 16 Dayton 15-2 17 Creighton 14-5 18 Utah State 17-2 19 Memphis 15-4 20 Texas Tech 15-3 21 BYU 14-4 22 Florida Atlantic 15-4 23 Iowa State 14-4 24 Colorado State 15-3 25 New Mexico 16-3

With UConn, Purdue, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee in the top five, it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

Which team moved up the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

Three programs jumped five spots in the AP Poll Top 25: Auburn (11 to 6), Dayton (21 to 16) and Texas Tech (25 to 20).

The Auburn Tigers had a massive game. They dominated against the Ole Miss Rebels 82-59 and took sole possession of the Southeastern Conference. Texas Tech had a busy week against top-tier opponents. They lost on the road to the Houston Cougars 77-54 and then bounced back with an 85-78 home victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Red Raiders have a challenging schedule coming up. So, this will be a legitimate test to see if they are contenders or pretenders.

Which team dropped the most in the AP Poll Top 25?

Memphis Tigers dropped nine spots in the AP Poll last week and are now 19th in the nation. The program had a tough week as they lost both games they played. They first lost to the South Florida Bulls 74-73 after holding a 20-point lead with 18:44 remaining in the second half.

Their next game saw the program go on the road only to lose to the Tulane Green Wave 81-79. Two losses against unranked opponents is a massive step down for Memphis, but it is still 15-4 overall.

Also Read: WATCH: Bronny James gets humiliated by ASU fans as LeBron James' son gets booed ahead of Arizona State matchup