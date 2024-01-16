"I’m ready to do whatever it takes": Caleb Williams makes intriguing Kobe Bryant reference while declaring for the 2024 NFL draft

Caleb Williams, one of the top quarterback prospects of the previous decade, declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Monday, the deadline for players to declare.

In his social media post that announced that he is entering the draft and foregoing his senior year of college eligibility, Williams had a clip of the late Kobe Bryant discussing how he needed to learn from the best as Bryant declared for the NBA draft instead of going to college.

"I'm ready to do whatever it takes," Williams tweeted.

Caleb Williams is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft and has a lot of hype surrounding him. Throughout his three seasons of college football (one year at Oklahoma, two with USC), he had an incredible career, including winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. His final collegiate numbers are 735 of 1,099 (66.9%) for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

Where would be the best landing spot for Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft as they traded last season with the Carolina Panthers for this year's pick. The Bears are going to need to decide about either taking Williams and trading their current quarterback Justin Fields or staying with Fields.

For the Bears, they are looking to be competitive next season, and it's clear that Williams has the higher ceiling. Drafting him would be the best bet as they can likely get decent draft capital back for Fields to sure up some holes on the roster.

Justin Fields has his contract expire at the end of the 2024 season if the team does not exercise the fifth-year option. If they go forward with Williams, the clock resets to paying a quarterback.

Pairing him with guys like DJ Moore and potentially getting another playmaker with the ninth pick, they could make the playoffs next season with the available cap space and the ability to compete in the NFC North, let alone a wild-card spot.

