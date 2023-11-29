Caleb Williams NFL Draft: USC QB gives hilarious update on 2024 NFL Draft declaration

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been lauded as the most likely top pick in the 2024 NFL draft since stepping foot on a college campus. His incredible play landed him a Heisman Trophy. However, he seems to be figuring out his next steps.

When being asked about his future by the 'Los Angeles Times', Williams joked and said that it is a -

"Game-time decision."

If the NFL season were to end today, the Chicago Bears would have the first pick in the 2024 draft via their trade with the Carolina Panthers last season.

The remainder of the top five sees the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, in that order.

It will be interesting to see the thought process of Caleb Williams as he has been a star. He had a 'down season' in 2023 and finished going 266-of-388 (68.6 completion percentage) for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns to five interceptions. Of course, he can add to these stats if he appears in the Trojan Bowl this year.

Can Caleb Williams actually return to the USC Trojans?

Caleb Williams has done everything he can as an individual talent to prove how gifted he is at the quarterback position. He is going to make more money as the first pick in the NFL draft than he will in college, right?

That may not be true for 2024 but it is for the entirety of his career. NFL contracts are structured based on where they are slotted for each pick.

So Caleb Williams is going to make more money in 2024 as a college player through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. But that's another year he is pushing off being eligible for a contract extension in the NFL, which has gotten to $60+ million per season for elite quarterbacks.

However, joining the NFL is the biggest goal for a player. While the weapons Williams has to throw to may be lesser than USC offers, there is a difference in star power when it comes to being an NFL quarterback.

He's going to be viewed as the savior for whatever team gets the top pick and this is not a difficult decision to make in terms of NFL general managers. Expect to see Williams be the first name on the board when the 2024 NFL draft happens at the end of April. There is no benefit for him to stay another year in college in terms of his future earnings.