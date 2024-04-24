College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 Sleepers USC should target

The USC Trojans are in major rebuild mode after last season, which is already a disappointing one on its own. They hoped that Bronny James would at least turn into a marquee player, but he never did. Add to that fact that stars Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier are entering the NBA Draft, and that much of their core have already entered the portal--and things are mostly back to zero for USC basketball.

Newly hired head coach Eric Musselman already went deep into the portal and got commitment from six transfers, alongside a top 50 HS recruit.

But there are still a few potential sleeper picks that could complete USC basketball`s puzzle for the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: this post doesn't mean they need to get these players, but could still use them if they want more depth.

Johnell Davis (FAU)

Johnell Davis is among the best players who are still available in the portal (via 247Sports), and he could very well plug in nicely with what USC basketball is currently lacking. With Ellis, Collier, and James gone, they're sorely lacking in backcourt depth and need a guard, who can score effectively outside of or within a system.

Davis already proved his scoring chops with FAU, averaging 18.2 PPG while also being a decent rebounder and three-point shooter. At 6-foot-4 and just above 200 lbs, he's a bulldozer of a 2-guard who can easily create mismatches and overpower defenders to easy buckets.

He's also among the most efficient scorers in the nation, which is his absolute biggest asset for any team that needs a stable scoring option who barely gets off nights.

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Former Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi could be the biggest frontcourt addition that USC basketball might need, as they also need some major depth in that department. The arrival of transfers notwithstanding, the Trojans lack a solid double-double threat that could help hold the paint down as well.

Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights in 32 games. But his most obvious strength is his rim protection, at a massive 2.9 blocks per game. As such, this selection could potentially having an immediate impact on the defensive end, considering the Trojans are absolutely loading up with multiple double-digit scorers.

Javon Small (Oklahoma State)

Oklahoma State's Javon Small is among the best PGs still available in the portal. With USC basketball still looking for a bit of backcourt depth, the 6-foot-2 combo guard is not a bad pickup at all. Small's 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists for someone of his physical stature are massively impressive.

Dillon Mitchell (Texas)

A four-star wing, Texas' Dillon Mitchell should be a better pickup on offense instead of USC basketball just relying on DJ Rodman. The former Longhorn is a statsheet stuffer and quite an efficient scorer, while also being a better offensive rebounder overall. The only thing lacking with him is three-point shooting, which Rodman at least has.

DJ Wagner Jr. (Kentucky)

A 6-foot-4 freshman from Camden, NJ, the former Kentucky Wildcat is also another potential sleeper pick that USC basketball can take advantage of. Once more, he could be a great asset in terms of building up the Trojans' depth for the upcoming season.

Wagner averaged 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats in the past year as a freshman. He's still coming into his own, so there's far more that Eric Musselman can squeeze from him.