College basketball transfer portal: Top 5 athletes who entered the portal in 2023, latest rumors, and updates explored

The college basketball landscape has been shaken up by the transfer portal, which gives players the freedom to switch schools without sitting out a year.

The portal has also created new challenges for high school recruits, who have to compete with seasoned transfers who can make an immediate difference.

Top five college basketball players who made moves in the transfer portal in 2023

Hunter Dickinson joins Kansas

Hunter Dickinson of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a play

The most coveted player in the transfer portal was Hunter Dickinson, the 7-foot-1 center who put up 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Michigan.

He entered the transfer portal after exploring his NBA Draft options and deciding to team up with Kansas.

Kel'el Ware lands at Indiana

Kel'el Ware #10 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates a basket and a foul with teammate Rivaldo Soares #11

Another impressive big man who made a splash in the portal was Kel'el Ware, the 6-foot-11 center who is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Ware signed with Oregon out of high school, but chose to reclassify to 2023 and enroll at Indiana instead.

Grant Nelson picks Alabama

Grant Nelson of the North Dakota State University

One of the most intriguing prospects in the portal was Grant Nelson, the 6-foot-10 forward who shined at North Dakota State as a freshman.

Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 40% from three-point range. He chose Alabama over several other major offers.

Jesse Edwards heads to West Virginia

Jesse Edwards of the Syracuse Orange reacts after a play

Another big man who found a new home in the portal was Jesse Edwards, the 6-foot-11 center who played sparingly at Syracuse for three seasons.

He decided to transfer to West Virginia. Edwards will bring size, defense, and mobility to Josh Eilert's, the interim head coach, frontcourt.

JJ Starling chooses Syracuse

J.J. Starling of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One of the top high school prospects who entered the portal was JJ Starling, the 6-foot-4 combo guard who is ranked as the No. 19 player in the 2023 class by ESPN.

Starling signed with Notre Dame out of high school, but changed his mind after Mike Brey retired as the head coach. He reopened his recruitment and picked Syracuse, his hometown school, over several other offers.

