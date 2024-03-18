College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of the top players who've entered the transfer portal

With Selection Sunday in our rearview window, some teams have had their season conclude. That means the NCAA Transfer Portal for college basketball is open.

21 players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and that makes things interesting. Let's take a look at each player who has officially entered the transfer portal after the season.

Top College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker 2024

Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State

Freshman center Brandon Garrison is the top player that has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Oklahoma State was unable to make the postseason this season after losing in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Garrison appeared in all 32 games and shot 57.2% from the floor while averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals in 22.6 minutes of action. The 6-foot-11 center is going to be a hot commodity in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Also read: Why did Pittsburgh not make 2024 March Madness? Exploring potential reasons behind Panthers' snub

Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine

There are a few members of the Pepperdine Waves who are entering the NCAA Transfer Portal but none are as impactful as junior guard Michael Ajayi.

He had a great season for a struggling Waves team, appearing in 33 games and shooting 46.7/47.0/70.9. He was a force on the court, averaging 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds. In 34.7 minutes per game, he recorded 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals.

He would be a great addition to a team looking for someone who can take over a game or be a strong second option on a championship-contending program.

Houston Mallette, Pepperdine

The Pepperdine Waves could see two members of their starting lineup leave to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Junior guard Houston Mallette has been an excellent shooter. In 31 games, he shot 41.5% from behind the arc. He averaged 14.7 points per game but has not demonstrated the ability to do everything else like Ajayi.

Expect a team to use him as a combination guard and find a good role next to a solid point guard to get the best out of him.

Also Read: Big Ten March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA Tournament ft. Purdue