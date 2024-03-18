Big Ten March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA Tournament ft. Purdue

The Big Ten Conference will be well represented in March Madness 2024 as six programs made the field of 68. Let's take a deeper dive into each team and discuss what their path looks like.

Big Ten March Madness 2024 Teams

Purdue Boilermakers

Despite being upset in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals by the Wisconsin Badgers, the third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (29-4) made it as an at-large bid and a No. 1 seed. They will be in the Midwest region and face the winner of the Montana State vs. Grambling State game in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Illinois Fighting Illini

The 13th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (26-8) won the Big Ten Tournament to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, so this Selection Sunday was more for figuring out their opponent than anything. They are the third seed in the East Region and will take on the 14th-seeded Morehead State Eagles.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-10) were another team out of the Big Ten that punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. They will be the eighth seed in the South and will take on a tough opponent right away in the ninth-seed Texas A&M Aggies.

Northwestern Wildcats

The Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) will also be competing for a chance to cut down the nets during March Madness. They are in the East and scheduled to play on Friday as a ninth seed. The Wildcats have a tough first-round game against the Florida Atlantic Owls (25-8).

Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers (22-13) made the Big Ten Tournament final and captured a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They will also be in the South as they are slated as the fifth seed and will be going up against the 12th-seeded James Madison Dukes (31-3).

Michigan State Spartans

Last but certainly not least are the Michigan State Spartans (19-14) as they were the final Big Ten team to make the NCAA Tournament. The program is in the West and will have its Round of 64 game against the eighth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-13).