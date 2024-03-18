Pac-12 March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA tournament ft. Arizona

Four Pac-12 teams are in this year's NCAA Tournament, each having had a stellar-enough season to get this far: Arizona, Oregon, Washington State and Colorado. The Ducks are coming in as the conference tournament champions after beating the Buffaloes, with Arizona, Washington State and Iowa State following suit.

Here's a quick look at these four teams in the Big Dance.

Arizona Wildcats

The sixth-ranked Wildcats (25-8) come in as the sixth overall seed in the nation and will be the 2-seed in the West region. Facing 15-seed Long Beach State in the first round, there's confidence that Arizona could go on a deep run after a potential cakewalk in the opening round. They'll be in the West region for the first time since 2017, according to AZ Desert Swarm.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon (23-11) is coming into this year`s March Madness as a low overall seed: the 11-seed in the Midwest against 6-seed and 15th-ranked South Carolina (26-7). The two teams have never played each other before in the Big Dance.

Washington State Cougars

It's sort of a welcoming party for the Cougars (24-9) as this is their first tournament berth in over a decade, according to The Seattle Times. They will be a 7-seed taking on 10-seed Drake (28-6) in the first round, after going all the way to the Pac-12 semis, where they fell to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes

As part of the First Four, the Buffs (24-10) will need to take on Boise State (22-10) for the honor of going up against 7-seed Florida in Indianapolis as the potential 10-seed. Perhaps this is one of the best finishes that Colorado could hope for, given how it finished as Pac-12 runner-up after finishing the season strong.