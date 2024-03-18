ACC March Madness 2024 teams: Full list of schools in the NCAA tournament ft. UNC

The full list of teams that will compete in March Madness was revealed on Selection Sunday, with the ACC receiving five bids.

That mark is the fifth most in the nation, trailing the Big 12 and SEC, who each had eight, and the Big Ten and the Mountain West Conference, who each had six.

While the NC State Wolfpack received the conference's automatic bid on Saturday, they will have to be joined by several conference rivals in the NCAA Tournament.

Take a look at the full list of ACC teams to reach the postseason below.

Full list of ACC teams to reach March Madness

#1 North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels were on the positive end of one of the biggest surprises of Selection Sunday.

After winning two games to reach the ACC Tournament Championship Game, they were shocked by their intrastate rivals.

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels received the No.1 seed in the West Region and face the winner of the First Four matchup between the Howard Bison and Wagner Seahawks.

#2 Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils' early exit from the ACC Tournament was arguably the biggest surprise, as they failed to win a game.

They still, however, earned a No.4 seed in the South Region. The Blue Devils open the NCAA Tournament against the Vermont Catamounts.

#3 Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers were also shocked in the ACC Tournament, failing to win a game.

Despite their lack of conference tournament success and 11-9 conference record, they claimed a No.6 seed in the West Region. The Tigers face the New Mexico Lobos to kick off the postseason.

#4 Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers were nearly shocked in their first game of the ACC Tournament before suffering an upset loss in their next outing.

While they were one of 68 teams to reach the NCAA Tournament, they are one of eight teams that will play in the First Four after earning one of two No.10 seeds in the Midwest Region.

The Cavaliers face the Colorado State Rams for the opportunity to face the Texas Longhorns.

#5 NC State Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack were viewed as a longshot to make the NCAA Tournament before getting hot at the right time.

The Wolfpack rattled off five wins in as many days to claim the ACC's automatic bid, knocking off the top three ranked teams in their final three games.

They earned the No.11 seed in the South Region and face the Texas Tech Red Raiders.